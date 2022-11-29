EPWORTH, Iowa — Tom Danner has seen just about everything in the world of wrestling.
He had never seen anything like this until Monday night.
The longtime local wrestling fixture won a state title at Dubuque Wahlert in 1971, qualified for the national tournament as a collegian at Northwest Missouri State and guided the Western Dubuque boys to the school’s first-ever state dual meet in 2008.
Now at the helm of the Bobcat girls program, Danner put another check mark on the list.
“It’s a whole different atmosphere in this gym tonight,” Danner said after the Bobcats hosted the Western Dubuque Girls Scramble, the first-ever girls wrestling tournament in Dubuque County sanctioned as a varsity sport by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. “The girls are so supportive of each other, it’s incredible. The energy, the enthusiasm, it’s what the sport needs and appreciates.”
This season marks the first time in history that the IGHSAU is recognizing girls wrestling as a sanctioned varsity sport.
Roughly 80 girls from Western Dubuque, Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Wahlert and Cascade grappled officially for the first time in their home county in an all-girl event.
Previously, female wrestlers were linked in with the boys program, but had the opportunity to participate in a non-sanctioned state tournament sponsored by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.
Dubuque Senior 12th-grader Hannah Reel placed fifth at the IWCOA state event last year and remembers just a couple years ago when she could count her fellow female grapplers on one hand.
Now she’s part of a team of 30-plus Rams.
“First I started off with just myself, then it slowly grew to six people, then to a whole team,” said Reel, who went 2-0 on the night with two pins. “It should be like this with every sport. Girls run it, so we might as well be part of a sanctioned sport. It’s just great to see this growth. It’s a sense of empowerment, too.”
Hempstead senior Kendra Rohner decided to give wrestling a try after a “little bit of peer pressure” coaxed her to go out for the team.
After just her second-ever meet on Monday, she wished she would have pulled the trigger earlier.
“I’m just having a lot of fun,” said Rohner, who won twice by fall. “I never knew I had this competitiveness in me. I play other sports, but nothing compares to this. The thrill of the rush, it’s all on you. You’re the only one out there.”
In her third season, Wahlert senior Avery Schmidt was inspired to give the sport a try after her sister, Alaina, became the first IWCOA girls state champion from Dubuque in 2020.
“I didn’t even know girls wrestling was a thing, and then I went to my sister’s state tournament and I just loved it,” Schmidt said. “The energy in this sport is way higher than it’s ever been, so that’s just a really cool thing.”
Schmidt’s teammate Bailey Welu said a state tournament run in softball has her in just the right mentality to compete in wrestling.
“It makes you feel unstoppable because everyone thought it was impossible,” Welu said. “In this sport, you have to have confidence because if the other person smells your fear or sees it, you’re done. The unstoppable mentality is what I went out there with tonight.”
Cascade coach Josh Lawler’s team is a mix of first-time wrestlers and upperclassmen, but no matter the skill level, his girls are enjoying every minute of it.
“They’re just loving it,” Lawler said. “The independence, the sportsmanship, the energy is just awesome. These girls are beating the (heck) out of each other, but then go out and pick the other one up. And they all get better with every match.”
