Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
IOWA
Muscatine 42, Dubuque Hempstead 31
Davenport West 28, Dubuque Senior 10
Waukon 28, Dubuque Wahlert 6
Western Dubuque 38, Decorah 22
West Delaware 53, South Tama 9
Waterloo Columbus 41, Beckman Catholic 13
Cascade 33, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14
East Buchanan 44, Bellevue 13
Maquoketa Valley 42, Clayton Ridge 0
DeWitt Central at Maquoketa (late)
ILLINOIS
Galena 28, Pearl City 13
Fulton 44, Stockton 6
River Ridge 50, Alden-Hebron 44
WISCONSIN
River Ridge 46, Southwestern/East Dubuque 14
Potosi/Cassville 42, Black Hawk/Warren 18
Darlington 45, Cuba City 6
Fennimore 48, Parkview/Albany 8
River Valley 28, Lancaster 12
Platteville 34, Richland Center 21
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg at Pecatonica/Argyle (today)
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.