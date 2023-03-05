POTOSI, Wis. — The Potosi boys basketball team earned back-to-back WIAA Division 5 regional titles with a 68-64 win over Southwestern on Saturday night at Potosi High School.
The Chieftains (21-5) held the Wildcats to 24 percent shooting from the field in the second half and led by as many as 14 points.
Potosi advanced to Thursday’s sectional semifinal against Wauzeka-Steuben at Prairie du Chien High School.
“This is the first time we’ve been able to win both conference and regionals in the same year, so that’s a big accomplishment for these guys,” Potosi coach Mike Uppena said. “Our defense was spot on in the second half and our guys are playing really well with one another.”
The Wildcats (18-8) led, 28-25, in a back and forth first half behind 12 points from Tyler Brotzman before the Chieftains used a Sam Udelhofen pass to a wide open Logan Kruser for an easy layup to end the half up, 33-32.
“Coach told us that Brotzman was keeping them in the game, and we had to do a better job of staying on him and limiting his open shots,” said Udelhofen, who finished the game with 17 points.
The Chieftains did just that, and held Brotzman scoreless on just four attempts in the second half. Meanwhile, Potosi’s offense continued to shine with the Chieftains shooting 43 percent from the field.
A bucket from Gavin Wunderlin made it 53-39 with 6:25 remaining as the Chieftains maintained control for the entire second half of play.
Wunderlin led the Chieftains with 17 points, while Logan Kruser added nine and Dawson Weber and Isaiah Groom each added eight.
“Isaiah really stepped up tonight,” Uppena said. “You never know when your number is going to get called, and he took advantage of the opportunity he was given. It’s a team game, and we needed everyone tonight.”
The Wildcats were led by Anthony Martin with 14 points, Landon Rogers with 13, Brotzman with 12 and Everett Droessler with 11.
“It’s exciting to keep our season going,” Udelhofen said. “We are a bunch of brothers out there, and we are playing really well right now.”
