POTOSI, Wis. — The Potosi boys basketball team earned back-to-back WIAA Division 5 regional titles with a 68-64 win over Southwestern on Saturday night at Potosi High School.

The Chieftains (21-5) held the Wildcats to 24 percent shooting from the field in the second half and led by as many as 14 points.

