Jaxson Ezman will give a whole new meaning to the phrase “home-and-home series” this weekend.
He’ll actually have two of them when the Dubuque Fighting Saints meet the Madison Capitols for the first time this season. The series begins tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center and concludes Saturday at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, Wis.
Ezman, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward from Middleton, called Cap Ice his home arena for more than 10 years and began his USHL career with the Capitols. The Princeton University commit has made a nice second home in Dubuque as a gritty, defense-minded center.
“It really is like two home games for me,” said Ezman, who will celebrate his 19th birthday on Wednesday. “I literally grew up in that rink up there, so I’m very familiar with it. And, obviously, I’m very familiar playing here in Dubuque.
“I’m looking forward to it. Playing them for the first time this year, it’ll be kind of nice to have the first game here and have home-ice advantage. But it’s going to be nice Saturday to be in an environment that’s familiar to me and see some faces I haven’t seen in a while.”
Ezman played in the Capitols AAA youth program for parts of three seasons and earned a 15-game call-up to the USHL team in 2018-19 and a 29-game call-up the following season. When Tom Upton took over the coaching duties and sought a whole new direction for the organization prior to last season, the Capitols released Ezman.
He accumulated eight goals, 15 points and 70 penalty minutes in 33 games for the Janesville Jets of the North American Hockey League. The NAHL also named him its Academic Achievement Award winner.
Ezman fills a need for a gritty, physical center in Dubuque’s lineup. And the Saints missed that edge when he missed 13 games due to injury this fall.
“Jaxson is a very competitive guy who brings a real fire to the game, and the other guys on the team feed off that energy,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “Coaches love centers who are positionally sound, and he certainly is that.
“When he keeps it within the lines, his energy is a real benefit for the team. And the other team definitely knows who he is by the end of the night.”
Ezman enjoys his role on a team that leads the USHL with 4.43 goals per game, slightly ahead of Chicago’s 4.28 and Madison’s 4.17.
“It’s pretty clear we have a lot of offense on this team, and I kind of fill a role that’s more defensive and gritty and helps round out the team,” Ezman said. “It feels good to be able to contribute in my way. That’s what made sitting out so tough. You want the team to win, but you also want to contribute and feel a part of it. Not being able to contribute was the hardest thing.”
Dubuque will face the Capitols for the first time since Feb. 1, 2020, when the Saints rolled to a 6-2 victory at Mystique. The teams’ other meetings in Madison that season were slated for late March and April, but those games were wiped out by the pandemic. Dubuque edged the Capitols, 3-2, on March 20, 2019, in the last meeting at Capitol Ice.
Madison opted out of the 2020-21 USHL season due to stringent COVID-19 protocols in Dane County. But the Capitols have been the surprise of this season, posting a 13-8-2-0 record for third place in the Eastern Conference.
On Saturday night, Madison will honor the late Rob Andringa, a former Capitols player who went on to become a beloved member of the University of Wisconsin program. The first 1,000 fans will receive an Andringa bobblehead, and proceeds from a jersey auction will benefit a scholarship fund in his name.