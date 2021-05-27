Josie Potts and Lacey King drove in two runs apiece, Emma Clancy went the distance in the circle, and the Dubuque Senior softball team rolled past Dyersville Beckman, 9-1, on Wednesday at Wiegand Field.
King finished 3-for-4 and hit a double. Potts, Clancy and Emma Link also added doubles as the Rams took a 7-0 lead by the end of the third inning and never looked back.
Kiersten Schmitt went 2-for-3 for the Trailblazers, and Nell McDermott hit a double.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8-8, Dubuque Wahlert 1-0 — At Wahlert: Eighth-grader Anna Roling tossed a complete game four-hitter in the circle for the Golden Eagles in Game 2, but young Wahlert was swept by the J-Hawks in part due to committing nine errors on the day.
PREP BASEBALL
Cedar Rapids Washington 9-5, Dubuque Senior 8-8 — At Senior: Ben Gourley went 4-for-7 on the day with a home run in Game 2, helping the Rams earn a split with the Warriors. Gavin Guns hit a double in the opener and won on the mound in the nightcap for the Rams.
Independence 5-9, Cascade 2-5 — At Cascade, Iowa: Kaleb Topping hit a double and Jack Menster delivered a triple, but the Cougars ultimately struggled with their bats, managing only seven totals hits in a pair of losses on Tuesday night.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 11, Galena 1 (5 innings) — At Galena, Ill.: Maddox Knauer went 2-for-4 with a double, a grand slam home run and six RBIs while also striking out seven for the win on the mound, as the Wildcats erupted for all 11 runs in the fifth inning to put away Galena early on Tuesday.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 5, Northeast Goose Lake 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Juliana Penniston scored two goals in the second half, Elise Kilburg, Adessa Leibfried and Kalesia DeShaw also scored, and the Mohawks blanked the Rebels in their Class 1A regional quarterfinal. Marquette (10-3) advanced to play at Iowa City Regina in Tuesday’s regional semifinal.
Dyersville Beckman 5, Cedar Valley Christian 0 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers improved to 9-8 and advanced to Tuesday’s Class 1A regional semifinal at No. 3-ranked Waterloo Columbus.
Galena 8, Prairie du Chien 1 — At Galena, Ill.: Kristin Hall scored two goals and added three assists, while Maia Kropp and Kaileah Folks also added two goals apiece to lead Galena over PdC on Tuesday.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Balltown 1, Dubuque Packers 0 — At Balltown, Iowa: Charlie Jaeger outlasted Johnny Blake in a classic pitcher’s duel to lift Balltown past the Packers.
Farley 8, Zwingle 2 — At Farley, Iowa: Aaron Wulfekuhle and Tony Anstoetter each went 2-for-4, while Andy Seabrooke hit a double as Farley topped Zwingle.
Farley 4, Cascade 3 — At Farley, Iowa: Tony Anstoetter went 2-for-3, Alex Vaassen drilled a double and Derek Hardin won on the bump as Farley scored in the ninth for a walk-off win over Cascade on Tuesday night.
Rickardsville 6, Dubuque Budweisers 3 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Marcos Hernandez finished 3-for-4, while Jeff Steele earned the win and Ian Meyer notched the save in Rickardsville’s victory on Tuesday night.