Loras’ strong start to the baseball season continued with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday.
Dylan Pardoe drove in three runs in the opener, and Joe Egan homered and drove in two runs in the second game as the Duhawks swept Westminster, 9-2 and 6-5, in Fulton, Mo.
Loras improved to 5-0.
Dubuque 5, Concordia-Moorhead 4 — At Winter Haven, Fla.: Hayden Iacolucci hit a three-run homer in the Spartans’ four-run eighth inning, helping Dubuque (5-2) rally past Concordia-Moorhead.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dubuque 2, Elizabethtown 1 — At Clermont, Fla.: Lauren Brown went 2-for-2 and drove in runs in the fourth and fifth innings as the Spartans (7-2) edged Elizabethtown.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
North Central 3, Loras 0 — At Naperville, Ill.: Dorian Fiorenza hammered 16 kills and the Duhawks (15-2) swept North Central, 25-21, 25-22, 29-27.
Missouri Valley 3, Clarke 0 — At Kehl Center: Michael Jenkins registered a team-high 10 kills to lead the Pride (5-16), but Missouri Valley swept, 25-18, 25-21, 25-12.
MEN’S TENNIS
Loras 7, St. Norbert 2 — At De Pere, Wis.: Thomas Kampmier, Kevin Blomquist, Kareem Kassas, Konnor Barth and Eian Coad won singles matches to lead the Duhawks past St. Norbert.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Onalaska Luther 54, River Ridge 48 (OT) — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Onalaska Luther held off the Timberwolves in their WIAA Division 4 regional final and will play Mineral Point in next week’s sectional semifinal.
Marshall 60, Darlington 42 — At Darlington, Wis.: Marshall stunned the second-seeded Redbirds in their WIAA Division 4 regional final and will play New Glarus in the sectional semifinals at Pardeeville on Thursday.
Potosi 74, Wauzeka-Steuben 67 — At Wauzeka, Wis.: The Chieftains knocked off the top seed in the WIAA Division 5 regional finals and will play Southwestern in Thursday’s sectional semifinal in Richland Center.
Southwestern 74, Cassville 61 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Peerson Kephart scored 20 points, Nate Reiff added 17 and Anthony Martin had 13, and the Wildcats rolled past the Comets in their WIAA Division 5 regional final and will play Potosi in Thursday’s sectional semifinal in Richland Center.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Fisher 3rd in vault — At Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.: Prairie du Chien/Fennimore’s Madilyn Fisher scored 9.167 to tie for third place in the vault at the WIAA Division 2 state meet on Friday. Fisher was 20th in the beam (8.667) and tied for 12th on floor (8.9) to place 17th in the all-around competition (35.001).
Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster Mackenzie Champion tied for 21st on floor (8.567).