RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa – After 50 years of involvement in the Rickardsville semi-pro baseball program, very few things surprise Lenny TeKippe on a ball diamond anymore.
But Sunday afternoon completely caught the 66-year-old off guard.
More than 100 friends, family, former teammates and even a few long-time rivals honored TeKippe for his service prior to an Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League game home against Cascade. More impressively, they kept the gathering – organized by TeKippe’s wife Nancy -- a secret for weeks.
“I had no idea. When you do it for 50 years, you sometimes wonder if anybody notices, but I guess they do,” TeKippe said. “I’ve just always been crazy about baseball. I don’t know what I’ll do when I can’t do it anymore. You do it as long as you can.”
TeKippe grew up down the street from the Rickardsville ballpark and joined the semi-pro team as a player in 1971. He took over the managerial duties in 1976 because he didn’t want to see the team fold, then built it into a semi-pro powerhouse. The 2006 inductee to the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame reached the 1,000-win plateau at the 2016 Holy Cross Tournament.
But so much has gone into those wins. It takes time to line up players, schedule umpires, manicure the diamond … and dozens of other details.
“You need a ton of energy to run a team, especially in a small town,” said Mike Leibfried, who played and assisted TeKippe for 35 seasons and served as the emcee for Sunday’s ceremony. “There are so many things that go into it that most people don’t see, and 50 years is an awfully long time to do anything. But, for Lenny to be involved in it so long shows you the passion he has for Rickardsville and Rickardsville baseball.”
In addition to his love for the game, TeKippe has stayed involved in the game for the friendships and relationships. That hit home recently, when long-time teammate Phil Klein lost a courageous battle with cancer.
Leibfried dedicated a portion of Sunday’s program to Klein, who will be inducted into the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame in July.
“When Phil got sick, we reconnected and spent a lot of time together, and he never forgot any of the special times we had when we were playing,” TeKippe said. “There were a lot of people here I never would have expected to make it, because they’ve moved out of the area. But it means a lot that they’d take the time to be here and it shows how much those fun times playing together meant to them.”
At the urging of Leibfried, TeKippe spent the game roaming the crowd and sharing stories. But he couldn’t keep his eyes off the diamond.
“It feels a little strange,” he said. “I should be in the dugout, especially with us losing. I should be down there chewing some ass.”