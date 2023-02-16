Sundown Race Team finished in second place overall at the most recent WIJARA event, held Feb. 3-4 at Devil’s Head Resort in Merrimac, Wis.
More than 400 athletes competed in the third WIJARA race of the season, which included giant slalom competition on Saturday and slalom on Sunday.
On Saturday, Sundown finished second with 449.5 points. On Sunday, Sundown finished second with 504 points. To date, Sundown Race Team ranks second in the league. Cascade Mountain is in first with 3,427 points, Sundown second with 3,012 points, Wilmot third with 2,375.5 points, Blackhawk fourth with 2,372.5 points, and Chestnut fifth with 1,760 points.
On Saturday, 27 Sundown racers earned team points, and 23 medals were awarded. Athletes earning team points included: Hayley Mills, Olivia Knopp, Reese Wilson, Karina Bonnet, Kayle Murphy, Lauren Gantz, William Welbes, Marko Svircev, Addison Splinter, Robert Bowers, Brayden Splinter, Brayden Wickham, Kyla Higgins, Celia Scherr, Tinley Knopp, Blake Wickham, Ryland Murphy, Miles Lange, Kamryn Ludovissy, Vera Scherr, Bodie Ludovissy, Isabella Bonnet, Nadia Tillis, Spencer Rea, Bennett Meyer, Delia Lange, and Madison Davis.
On Sunday, 31 Sundown racers earned team points, and 28 medals were awarded. Athletes earning team points included: Brady Mills, Nadia Tillis, Isabella Bonnet, Kyla Higgins, Miles Lange, William Welbes, Olivia Mills, Addison Splinter, Madison Davis, Bennett Meyer, Brayden Wickham, Robert Bowers, Celia Scherr, Kayle Murphy, Reese Wilson, Ryland Murphy, Karina Bonnet, Brady Wilson, Spencer Rea, Lauren Gantz, Cooper Duggan, Marko Svircev, Alanna Meyer, Kamryn Ludovissy, Miles Lange, Bodie Ludovissy, Kayle Murphy, Mallory Rea, Madison Davis, Delia Lange, and Jacob Wachtel.
Three racers earned “bump-up” status after finishing with at least two first-place finishes in their age division. The next race, they will bump-up and race in the next older age division. Bennett Meyer bumped from U8 to U10, Nadia Tillis bumped from U8 to U10. Isabella Bonnet earned two first place finishes in the U20 class.
This is Isabella’s second bump-up of the season; because U20 is the oldest age division, she cannot move to a higher class, but still has earned the status.
Tyrol Basin in Mount Horeb, Wis., will host the final WIJARA event of the season February 25th and 26th.
