Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
CEDAR FALLS (6-2) at DUBUQUE SENIOR (4-4)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Cedar Falls won, 37-21
Outlook — The Rams are playing for their season tonight, and it will take a win to have a chance to play again this year. But, recent history doesn’t favor Senior. Cedar Falls has won all 10 meetings since 2008 and has shut out the Rams four times in that span. The last two meetings have been much closer, but it will still take their best effort of the season to knock off the Tigers. But even with a win, Senior would need some help to jump into the top 16.
TH prediction — Cedar Falls 31, Senior 27
MASON CITY (4-4, 2-2) at WESTERN DUBUQUE (5-3, 3-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Mason City won, 38-22
Outlook — Western Dubuque is in the driver’s seat for the second playoff berth from Class 4A District 2, but it will take a win tonight to secure that spot. The Bobcats are currently ninth in the RPI with four wild card spots available, but they can’t count on staying that high with a loss. The Bobcats will be hungry to avenge a loss from last season and extend their season.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 35, Mason City 20
WEST LIBERTY (3-5) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (6-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Golden Eagles are in the postseason for the 16th time in program history and the third consecutive season. Wahlert is a different team from the last two, with much more experienced players piloting the way. West Liberty is making its 14th playoff appearance and sixth consecutive. The teams have not met in the last 15 years, but expect Wahlert to put its foot on the gas and try to put a third consecutive win away early.
TH prediction — Wahlert 42, West Liberty 14
CASCADE (5-3) AT DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (6-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Cougars open postseason play with a stiff test at No. 9-ranked Dike-New Hartford. The Wolverines have proven to be a consistent 1A powerhouse, having made the championship game in 2002, 2010 and 2018, but never winning it all. Cascade will have to contain a potent D-NH offense, which averages nearly 37 points per game if it hopes to pull off the road upset. The Cougars’ defense has been solid all season. It will have to be spectacular tonight for the Cougars to move on.
TH prediction — Dike-New Hartford 33, Cascade 20
BELLEVUE (4-4) AT ALBURNETT (7-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last meeting — Alburnett won, 19-6, on Sept. 18, 2015
Outlook — For the second straight year, the Comets will be heavy underdogs in their postseason opener. Last year, they lost a heartbreaker to Lisbon in the final minutes. Tonight, they hope to put forth that same type of effort against Class A No. 8-ranked Alburnett. Bellevue has shown the ability to score points this season, averaging 27 per game, but its defense has been its Achilles Heel, giving up almost 30. The Wolverines average more than 35 points per game, and allow just 12.4.
TH prediction — Alburnett 38, Bellevue 24
MAQUOKETA VALLEY (5-3) AT COLUMBUS JUNCTION (7-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Two of the premier running backs in Class A battle tonight in Maquoketa Valley’s Lance McShane (1,194 yards, 18 touchdowns) and Columbus’ Kaden Amigon (1,498 yards, 22 touchdowns). Tenth-ranked Columbus Junction is an offensive juggernaut, averaging 51.3 points per game, while its defense surrenders just 15.9. If the Maquoketa Valley defense can find a way to contain Columbus’ firepower, its offensive ground attack has the ability to make this competitive.
TH prediction — Columbus Junction 42, Maquoketa Valley 24
ILLINOIS
WEST CARROLL (0-8) AT GALENA (3-5)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Pirates’ playoff chances all but vanished with last week’s loss to Durand-Pecatonica, but can still end the season on a high note in front of their home crowd. The Pirates’ offense has sputtered the last two weeks, scoring just a combined 13 points. Tonight, against winless West Carroll that surrenders nearly 61 points per game, Galena should be able get its offense back on track.
TH prediction — Galena 56, West Carroll 0
WISCONSIN
COCHRANE-FOUNTAIN CITY (7-2) at POTOSI/CASSVILLE (8-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — superhits106.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Potosi/Cassville is rolling into the playoffs after an undefeated run through Six Rivers Conference. The co-op has won six straight with an average score of 39.8-16. Cochrane-Fountain City averages 27.9 points and enters on a two-game losing streak.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 36, Cochrane-Fountain City 14
BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG (5-4) at DARLINGTON (8-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Darlington won, 41-0
Outlook — Darlington is rolling, averaging 49.1 points and winning its last seven regular-season games. It will be hard for any team to slow down the Redbirds, but Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg plays in the tough Six Rivers Conference and could put up a fight.
TH prediction — Darlington 49, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 22
LANCASTER (6-3) at WATERLOO (7-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Lancaster comes into the Division 6 playoffs having won four of six and averaging 32 points. Waterloo also averages 32 points behind a balanced offense and has won four straight, including three in a row holding its opponent to eight points or less.
TH prediction — Waterloo 34, Lancaster 32
PLATTEVILLE (4-5) at LODI (7-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — x1071.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Platteville is averaging a little more than 19 points per game, but has won just two of its last six games entering the Division 4 playoffs. Lodi averages about 30 points and has held its opponents to seven points or less in five of its seven wins.
TH prediction — Lodi 35, Platteville 21
SEASON RECORDS (LAST WEEK IN PARENTHESES)
O’Neill: 38-8 (5-1)
Miller: 26-8 (4-0)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.