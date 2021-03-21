Loras College senior Ryan Rogers collected four all-Central Region accolades from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Friday, following the indoor season.
The Dubuque Wahlert grad became an 11-time all-region performer after collecting the honors in the long jump, pole vault, high jump and 60-meter hurdles. He was the American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) champion in the pole vault with a championship record jump of 4.92 meters and ranks second in program history. He was the A-R-C runner-up in the long jump and 60-meter hurdles and his time of 8.09 seconds in the hurdles established a new Loras all-time best.
To earn all-region, an athlete must make the top five in an individual event or top three in a relay.
Wahlert grads Carter Oberfoell (4x400) and Matt Bandy (high jump) and Hempstead grad Joey Schultz (5,000) also represented Loras on the all-region team. Other honored Duhawks include Josh Smith, Mike Jasa, Shamari Scott, Derik Bunten, Luke Guttormson, Evan Jamrozy, Ryan Harvey and Wyatt Kelly.
The University of Dubuque placed Clayton Hahn, Jatavion Hawkins, Zachary Naatz and Jeremiah Steed on the team. Bryce Bierman and Cole Stugelmeyer represented UW-Platteville.
Wartburg’s Joe Freiburger, a Western Dubuque grad, earned all-region in four events — the mile, 3,000, 5,000 and distance medley relay.
Rosenbum earns 4 all-region awards — Kassie Rosenbum, senior from Clayton Ridge, led the Loras women’s all-region list with honors in four events – the mile, 3,000, 5,000 and distance medley relay. She is a nine-time all-region performer.
Western Dubuque grad Elayna Bahl earned all-region honors in the 60-meter hurdles, high jump and 4x400. Wahlert grads Kaylee and Ellie Osterberger (distance medley relay) and Senior alum Stevie Lambe (400, 4x400 relay, distance medley relay) also collected all-region accolades for the Duhawks.
Loras’ honor roll also included Merryl Green, Alyssa Pfadenhauer, Marion Edwards, Sophia Schuler, Sara Hoskins, Carly Fischer and Kayla Weatherly.
Dubuque was represented by Ya’Mia Ailes-Primes, Caroline Dochterman, Caroline Ferguson, Demetria Johnson, Olivia Miller, Emma Seipel, Abigail Smith and Kaitlyn Wilder, while Kaitlyn Galgon made it for UW-Platteville.
Platteville native Skye Digman (weight throw, shot put) and Benton native Emma Lawrence (60 hurdles, 4x400 relay) represented UW-LaCrosse on the all-region team.
River Ridge (Ill.) grad Breya Christopher (triple jump, high jump) and Wahlert grad Jackie Ganshirt (200, 4x400, distance medley relay) represented Wartburg on the squad.
Harris leads Ole Miss to 2 wins — Calvin Harris, a freshman designated hitter from Western Dubuque High School, hit a pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday night to lift the University of Mississippi to a 1-0 home victory over Auburn in the Southeastern Conference baseball opener for both teams. Harris’ first collegiate home run traveled an estimated 371 feet, had an exit velocity of 99 mph and came after he fouled off three straight pitches against Auburn reliever Joseph Gonzalez. Ole Miss starter Gunnar Hoglund struck out 13 in eight innings of work.
On Saturday, Harris drove in three more runs in a 6-5 victory over the Tigers. He hit a two-run double in the second inning and added sacrifice fly an inning later to plate the Rebels’ sixth run.
May nominated for Senior CLASS Award — UCLA volleyball standout Mac May, a Dubuque Wahlert grad, is one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
NCAA to hold spring championships — Based on the high number of schools planning to compete this spring, the NCAA Division III Championships Committee will move forward with conducting spring championships for baseball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field and men’s volleyball.
The committee announced its decision Wednesday.
Merrick to Hawkeye CC — Dubuque Senior’s Christian Merrick will continue his bowling career at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa, in the fall. He averaged 189.27 this season. The RedTails are coached by former Dubuquer Heath Kohl.