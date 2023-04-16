Fourteen former Dubuque Fighting Saints players competed in the National Hockey League this season.
Here is an update on how their regular seasons ended:
JOHNNY GAUDREAU
Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Height: 5-9
Weight: 165
Age: 29
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Carneys Point, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11. Gaudreau also joined the Saints ownership group in 2018.
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract in July.
NHL debut: 2013-14
This season: The Blue Jackets’ alternate captain led the team in scoring with 21 goals and 74 points in 80 games and earned his seventh All-Star Weekend appearance.
NHL career: Gaudreau has accumulated 231 goals and 683 points in 682 games. He previously played for the Calgary Flames before opting for free agency last summer.
ZEMGUS GIRGENSONS
Team: Buffalo Sabres
Height: 6-2
Weight: 212
Age: 29
Position: Center
Hometown: Riga, Latvia
Seasons in Dubuque: 2010-11, 2011-12. Girgensons also joined the Saints ownership group in 2018.
Acquired: Drafted first round, 14th overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Buffalo
NHL debut: 2013-14
This season: Buffalo’s alternate captain scored 10 goals among his 18 points in 80 games.
NHL career: In 625 games over 10 seasons, Girgensons has posted 81 goals and 174 points for the Sabres. He was selected as an alternate captain for the second straight season.
MIKE MATHESON
Team: Montreal Canadiens
Height: 6-2
Weight: 187
Age: 29
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Pointe-Claire, Quebec
Season in Dubuque: 2011-12
Acquired: Came to Montreal along with a fourth-round draft pick in 2023 from Pittsburgh for defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling.
NHL debut: 2015-16
This season: Matheson contributed 8 goals and 34 points in 48 games despite battling injuries earlier this season.
NHL career: In 465 games, Matheson has 57 goals, 172 points and 251 penalty minutes in eight seasons split between Florida, Pittsburgh and Montreal.
MATTHEW BENNING
Team: San Jose Sharks
Height: 6-1
Weight: 203
Age: 28
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: St. Albert, Alberta
Season in Dubuque: 2012-13
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract in July.
NHL debut: 2016-17
This season: He had one goal, 24 points and 26 penalty minutes in 77 games in his first season with the Sharks.
NHL career: In 443 career games, Benning has 17 goals and 100 points to go along with 221 penalty minutes. He played four seasons in Edmonton and two in Nashville before joining San Jose.
TUCKER POOLMAN
Team: Vancouver Canucks
Height: 6-2
Weight: 198
Age: 29
Position: Defenseman
Place of birth: Dubuque
Dubuque connection: Poolman was born in Dubuque on June 8, 1993, shortly after the Saints won the National Junior A championship. His father, Mark, served as the trainer for the Saints that season and has worked for the University of North Dakota as a strength and conditioning coach since 1995.
Acquired: Signed a free-agent contract last offseason.
NHL debut: 2014-15
This season: Poolman had one assists in three games while battling injuries.
NHL career: In 163 games over five seasons, Poolman has recorded 6 goals, 23 points and 38 penalty minutes. He played his first three seasons in Winnipeg and the last two in Vancouver.
ERIC ROBINSON
Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Height: 6-2
Weight: 201
Age: 27
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Bellmawr, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2013-14
Acquired: Signed free agent contract with Columbus at the end of the 2017-18 season, his senior year at Princeton.
NHL debut: 2017-18
This season: He had 12 goals and 24 points in 72 games.
NHL career: In 259 career regular-season NHL games over six season, Robinson has 37 goals and 81 points.
KARSON KUHLMAN
Team: Winnipeg Jets
Height: 5-10
Weight: 190
Age: 27
Position: Center/right wing
Hometown: Esko, Minn.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14
Acquired: Claimed off waivers from Seattle on Dec. 13.
NHL debut: 2018-19
This season: Kuhlman had one goal and three points in 14 games before being placed on waivers. He had two goals and 4 points in 33 games with the Jets, who made the playoffs.
NHL career: In 147 career regular-season NHL games, Kuhlman has 12 goals, 30 points and 29 penalty minutes.
DYLAN GAMBRELL
Team: Ottawa Senators
Height: 6-0
Weight: 185
Age: 26
Position: Center/right wing
Hometown: Bonney Lake, Wash.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15
Acquired: Traded from San Jose to Ottawa on Oct. 25, 2021.
NHL debut: 2018-19
This season: Gambrell had 4 goals, 10 points and 35 penalty minutes in 60 games.
NHL career: In 233 regular-season NHL games, he has 17 goals and 40 points.
TYCE THOMPSON
Team: New Jersey Devils
Height: 6-1
Weight: 174
Age: 23
Position: Right wing
Hometown: Oyster Bay, N.Y.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2016-17, 2017-18
Acquired: Drafted in the fourth round, 96th overall, by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft.
NHL debut: 2020-21
This season: Thompson suffered an injury in training camp and has played 54 games with AHL Utica, where he had 7 goals and 23 points. He played two NHL games but did not pick up a point.
NHL career: Thompson has 1 assist in 11 NHL games.
MATIAS MACCELLI
Team: Arizona Coyotes
Height: 5-11
Weight: 165
Age: 22
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Turku, Finland
Seasons in Dubuque: 2017-18, 2018-19
Acquired: Drafted in the fourth round, 98th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.
NHL debut: 2021-22
This season: Maccelli contributed 11 goals and 49 points in 64 games and is considered a candidate for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year despite missing time due to a lower body injury. Maccelli finished third on the Coyotes scoring chart and second among all NHL rookies, just 8 points behind Matty Beniers, of the Seattle Kraken, despite playing 16 fewer games.
NHL career: He had 1 goal, 6 points and 4 penalty minutes in 23 games as a call-up from the AHL last season.
ALEX STEEVES
Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Height: 6-0
Weight: 196
Age: 23
Position: Forward
Hometown: Bedford, N.H.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2016-17, 2017-18
Acquired: Signed free agent contract in 2020-21, following his junior season at Notre Dame
NHL debut: 2021-22
This season: Steeves made 3 appearances with the Leafs and did not record a point. At Toronto’s AHL affiliate, he has 18 goals and 49 points in 63 games.
NHL career: Steeves has an assist in six NHL games.
COLE GUTTMAN
Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Height: 5-9
Weight: 168
Age: 24
Position: Center
Hometown: Northridge, Calif.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2016-17, 2017-18
Acquired: Signed free agent contract in August after leading Denver to an NCAA championship in his senior year. Originally drafted in the sixth round, No. 180 overall, by Tampa Bay in 2017.
NHL debut: 2022-23
This season: Guttman tallied 4 goals, 6 points and 2 penalty minutes in 14 games with Chicago before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. He also recorded 16 goals and 30 points in 39 games for Rockford of the AHL.
WYATT KAISER
Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Height: 6-0
Weight: 172
Age: 20
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Andover, Minn.
Season in Dubuque: 2019-20
Acquired: Drafted in the third round, 81st overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft.
NHL debut: 2022-23
This season: Kaiser played 9 games with the Blackhawks and posted three assists and a minus-4 rating. He tallied 5 goals and 23 points in 35 games in his junior year at Minnesota-Duluth, then signed with Chicago.
HENRY THRUN
Team: San Jose Sharks
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190
Age: 22
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Southborough, Mass.
Season in Dubuque: 2020-21
Acquired: Traded from Anaheim this spring for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Originally drafted by the Ducks in the fourth round, No. 101 overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.
NHL debut: 2022-23
This season: Thrun contributed two assists and posted a minus-3 rating in 8 games with the Sharks after helping Harvard reach the NCAA tournament. He had seven goals and 31 points in 33 games for the Crimson.
TEAM STAFF
JIM MONTGOMERY
Team: Boston Bruins
Position: Head coach
Seasons in Dubuque: 2010-13
This season: In his first season in Boston, Montgomery led the Bruins to a 65-12-5 mark and an NHL-record 135 points. He is the front-runner for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL coach of the year.
