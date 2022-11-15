There is a saying within Dubuque Wahlert’s football program.
Long remembered or soon forgotten. How do you want to be remembered?
The year’s crop of Golden Eagles certainly won’t be forgotten anytime soon in the Wahlert community.
The Eagles put together their best season in three decades, culminating with the program’s first appearance in the state semifinals since 1991. Fourth-seeded Wahlert lost to top-seeded and top-ranked Williamsburg, 31-7, in the Class 2A state semifinals on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Wahlert had 13 seniors on its roster, the first four-year class under head coach Jamie Marshall.
“They left a huge legacy,” Marshall said after taking a moment to collect his emotions. “They’re going to be long remembered for years to come.
“Grade school kids, everybody is going to talk about this group based on what they did this season. They brought pride back to Wahlert. They set an unbelievable foundation, because they were here the first year that I got here. So they mean a ton. They’re going to be long remembered for years and years to come.”
For good reason, too.
After totaling 12 wins over the previous four seasons, Wahlert finished 9-3 this year, spent much of the year ranked in the top 10, and earned its first playoff victory since 2008.
And the belief is that this is just the start.
“Everyone on this team can say confidently that they love every person across from them on the team and they’ll take a bullet for them,” said senior receiver/linebacker/punter Zach Callahan. “We’re going to pass that on to the other guys and hopefully they can carry that on and bring Wahlert back on top in football.”
Many of the seniors spent three years on varsity and saw the team go from 3-6 in 2019 to 6-3 in 2020 and 3-6 in 2021.
Wahlert was 0-9 the year before Marshall took over.
“First, I want to thank the seniors. They really changed everything around on this team,” said junior defensive back Jerren Gille, one of eight starters set to return next season. “The culture they built, the only thing I want to do is keep it going. Keep this culture growing.”
Part of what will continue the growth of the program will be Saturday’s game, even though it ended with the heartbreak of defeat.
For Wahlert’s players and the students coming up through the school system with aspirations of one day putting on the Golden Eagles uniform, playing a state playoff game at the UNI-Dome was just a dream, a goal that never got checked off.
They got that check mark this year, but weren’t quite able to reach the program’s first state championship game.
“Just makes me hungry for next year,” Gille said. “I’ll be back. I know I’ll be back. This whole team is going to be back.”
And, hopefully, more than just next year, too.
Reaching this level of the playoffs can help inspire the next generation of players and show them the path to fulfill their own dreams.
“They need to see the work that was done this year. That it wasn’t just a magic pill that we showed up and got to the UNI-Dome,” Marshall said. “One thing we talked about is picking up stones, and if they pick up stones and see all the hard work that goes into a season like this, we can continue to have success next season. But every year is unique, and every group is unique so nothing is guaranteed.
“But these seniors have shown everybody how to do it.”
