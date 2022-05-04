After running the table in the Midwest Lacrosse Conference regular season, the University of Dubuque men will have home-field advantage in the conference tournament beginning today.
And they have convincing victories over the other three teams in the field.
The Spartans (10-7 overall, 6-0 MLC) will host No. 4-seeded Northwestern (4-9, 2-4) at 4 p.m. today at Oyen Field in the semifinals. The winner will play either No. 2 Lake Forest (8-6, 5-1) or No. 3 Cornell (7-9, 4-2) in the championship match Saturday at the highest remaining seed.
Dubuque beat Northwestern, 12-4, on April 23 in St. Paul, Minn. The Spartans won, 16-4, on April 9 at Lake Forest (Ill.) and scored an 18-5 victory over Cornell on April 27 at Oyen Field.
Dubuque led the league both offensively and defensively after scoring 112 goals and allowing only 28. Cornell had the next-best offense with 69 goals scored, while Lake Forest and Northwestern tied for the second-best defense after allowing 42 goals apiece. Including non-conference games, Dubuque outscored its opponents, 203-134, in 17 games (11.94 goals per game) while averaging 41.12 shots per game and scoring at a 29.0% clip.
Ben Farrady leads the Spartans with 37 goals to rank fifth in the conference, while Gavin Hughes and Giovanni Silva rank third and fourth in assists with 19 and 18, respectively. Silva leads Dubuque in scoring with 51 points for fifth on the league chart.
Dubuque goalkeeper Ryan Gartner ranks third in the league with 174 saves, second with a 58.8% save percentage and leads the league with an 8.24 goals against average.
On Monday, the MLC named Dubuque’s Doyle as its defensive player of the week for the fourth time in his career. A native of Brighton, Mich., Doyle helped the Spartans to two victories and their first MLC regular-season championship in school history. He had 14 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers in the two contests.