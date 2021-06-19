It took a little longer than he expected, but 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion Donny Schatz reached a milestone Friday night at Dubuque Speedway.
The Fargo, N.D., native took charge over the final 18 laps en route to his 300th victory in a legendary 25 year career. It was his first victory of the season, already in its fourth month. The historic victory came in the first World of Outlaws show in the history of the speedway.
"It hasn't sunk in," Schatz, 43, said in victory lane. "I thought this was gonna happen about 15 times already this year. That's the way racing is, though. Sometimes the best things come to those who wait. It seems to be that way in life, and that way on the race track."
"I'm really glad my father (Danny) was here for this one. He doesn't get to go to all of them anymore, but he was here tonight."
Schatz's first victory of the year came in the 32nd race - the longest he's waited in two decades - and the win snapped a 38-race drought since his 299th victory at Williams Grove (Pa.) Speedway last October - his longest dry spell in two decades as well.
"I'm finally over the hump," Schatz said. "We needed that win, we needed it anywhere. The first one is always the hardest. One year, we had to wait eight races until Las Vegas and that felt like eternity, but let me tell you 32 races is really eternity. It's not from lack of effort, or lack of anything, it's just the way things go.”
Schatz started the 30-lap feature from the second row.
"There was something about the atmosphere here that made me feel like tonight was gonna be the night," Schatz said. "It's just a really awesome setting on the fairgrounds here. Something about this part of the country is unique to a kid that grew up in North Dakota."
Schatz took over on Lap 12 after leader Aaron Reutzel and second-running David Gravel went to the pits with flat tires. Schatz never looked back.
"I was playing cool back there and I could see Aaron setting a torrid pace around the top and then I saw how David cut his tire, so I went into conserve mode," Schatz said. "I got nervous during the red, because of tires sitting that long. I bounced into turn one on that restart, so I had to get my elbows up. I wasn't letting this one get away, though."
A caution on the white flag lap for top-five running Carson Macedo took the air out of the crowd before Schatz could claim the checkered flag. A green-white-checkered finish allowed James McFadden and Sheldon Haudenschild to take him three-wide for the win, but Schatz blasted around the top and held on to take the win ahead of McFadden by 0.973-seconds.
Only two other drivers -- Steve Kinser and Sammy Swindell—have reached the 300-win mark in more than 40 years of the circuit.
McFadden and Kerry Madsen finished second and third. Haudenschild took fourth and Logan Schuchart fifth. Rounding out the top-10 were Brent Marks, Aaron Reutzel, David Gravel, Brad Sweet and Giovanni Scelzi.