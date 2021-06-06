The Western Dubuque softball team picked up a pair of wins on Saturday to remain undefeated on the season.
The Bobcats beat Keokuk, 12-0 in three innings, and topped Bettendorf, 8-3, in a tournament at the University of Iowa Softball Complex in Iowa City to improve to 8-0.
Sydney Kennedy delivered a double, a home run and drove in three runs in the win over Keokuk, and Maddie Heiderscheit added four RBIs. Meg Besler had a double and a home run to back Kennedy in the circle in the victory over Bettendorf.
While these were non-conference games, the Bobcats are 6-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference so far this season.
PREP BASEBALL
Sauk Prairie 6, Platteville 2 — At Sauk Prairie, Wis.: The Hillmen could only manage three hits just 11 hours after a late doubleheader on Friday night.
(Friday’s late results)
Dubuque Wahlert 13-12, Cedar Rapids Washington 6-2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jake Brosius and Tommy Specht both went 3-for-4, and Aaron Savary, Jared Walter, Jack Walsh, Luke Heying and Derek Tauber added two hits each for Wahlert in the opener. Specht and Savary also homered. In the nightcap, Savary went 2-for-2 with a homer, and Landon Stoll, Walsh and Carson Cummer added two hits each and Tauber picked up the pitching win.
Dubuque Hempstead 15, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5 (6 innings) — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dane Schope and Solen Munson both homered and drove in four runs as the Mustangs completed an MVC doubleheader sweep. Zach Sabers, Logan Runde and Munson finished with two hits apiece in an 11-hit attack.
Linn-Mar 17-13, Western Dubuque 16-11 — At Marion, Iowa: The Bobcats dropped the MVC twin bill despite pounding out 28 hits. In the opener, Jayden Siegert had two homers among his four hits, while Jake Goodman and Sawyer Nauman also went deep. Bryn Vantiger collected three hits, and Nick Bryant, Tucker Nauman and Goodman had two each. In the nightcap, Sawyer homered among his two hits, while Vantiger, Goodman and Brayden Staner had two hits each.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14, Dubuque Senior 7 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Alex Reavell went 2-for-2 with a home run, but the Rams dropped the second game of an MVC doubleheader and were swept. In the opener, Ben Hefel, Cole Smith and Ben Gourley had three hits each in an 8-7 loss. Hefel, a Winona State University recruit, played for the first time this season after suffering elbow and knee injuries in the offseason that will limit him to a designated hitter or first base role.
Cascade 7, Center Point-Urbana 5 — At Center Point, Iowa: Eighth-grader Cooper Hummel earned the win on the mound with eight strikeouts in five no-hit innings of relief. Jack Menster went 3-for-4, Will Hosch added a pair of hits and Kaleb Topping drove in a pair of runs to lead the Cougars offensively in the non-conference win.
Wyoming Midland 22, Bellevue 13 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets made the most of 10 hits but dropped the shootout at home. Zain Sauer went 4-for-6 with a home run, and Iziek Soper homered and drove in five for Wyoming Midland.
Warren/Stockton 10, Galena 0 (5 innings) — At Warren, Ill.: The Warhawks (20-1) routed the Pirates in Illinois Class 1A regional play, advancing to the regional semifinals on Monday to play Orangeville.
Fennimore 2, Southwestern 1 (9 innings) — At Fennimore, Wis.: Austin Horn led off the game with a home run, then scored the winning run on a Warren Adam bunt as the Golden Eagles scored a walk-off win over the Wildcats.
Platteville 11-19, Richland Center 10-4 — At Platteville, Wis.: John Drefcinski’s RBI single led the Hillmen to a walk-off win in the opener, sparking a doubleheader sweep. Drefcinski then struck out eight on the mound to pick up the win in the nightcap.
Prairie du Chien 5, Dodgeville 4 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Maddox Cejka tossed six strong innings with six strikeouts to lead the Blackhawks to victory over Dodgeville.