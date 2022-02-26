With a talented, battle-tested group from playing in the River Valley Conference, Bellevue coach Chet Knake saw this special playoff run as a possibility.
“I knew when we dropped down to (Class) 1A, we had the talent and knew how close we’ve been,” said Knake, minutes after the Comets defeated No. 6-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 58-54 in overtime, on Saturday night in the 1A Substate 4 final at Clear Creek-Amana High School in Tiffin, Iowa. “People might not recognize how tough the River Valley is, especially the North (Division). We played tough competition and we are a battle-tested team. I knew we had a chance and we got hot at the right time.”
Jensen Wedeking scored 18 points and Colby Sieverding scored all 14 of his points in the second half as the Comets rallied past the Rebels to punch their first ticket to the Iowa state tournament since 1991.
Bellevue (13-12) earned the No. 8 seed and will play its state quarterfinal on Monday, March 7, at 12:15 p.m. against top-seeded Grand View Christian (24-0) in Des Moines.
“It feels pretty good, and over the last four years it’s been a work in progress,” said Sieverding, a senior guard who topped 1,000 career points this season. “We put everything in to this and made something happen. We followed through and got it done.”
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (23-2) rallied in the third quarter. Bellevue took a 28-24 lead into the locker room at half, but a 13-6 run in the third gave the Rebels a 37-34 advantage.
The Comets trailed, 45-42, late in the fourth quarter, but after tying the game Sieverding snagged a steal and put the Comets in front with 20 seconds to play. The Rebels tied it to send the game to overtime tied at 47.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck took the lead right away in overtime, but the Comets refused to be denied. Sieverding sank a pair of free throws down the stretch to secure the historic victory.
“First half nothing fell, but I knew I had to keep it up and keep going,” Sieverding said. “We won as a team and it’s pretty awesome.”