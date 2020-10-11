Clarke’s second-half comeback bid came up short.
RJ Wakley’s touchdown pass with 5:43 remaining in the game helped Evangel hold off the Pride football team, 28-13, on Saturday in Ozark, Mo.
The Crusaders (1-2) scored on the opening drive, but Clarke (1-3) answered right back with a Cesar Aguilera 9-yard touchdown run, cutting the Pride’s deficit to 7-6 at the close of the first quarter. Evangel padded the lead with two more scores to close out halftime up, 21-6.
Aguilera then caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Mueller to bring Clarke within 21-13 in the third quarter. The Pride had several drives into Crusader territory come up short, while Wakley’s touchdown put the game out of reach.
Mueller finished with 299 yards passing and 49 yards rushing to lead Clarke.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Biechler, Spartans win home triangular — At Dubuque: Mark Biechler led for nearly the whole race with a 27:14.1 winning time and the University of Dubuque men’s cross country team won a home triangular. Tyler Cernhous (second) and Noah Forrey (third) rounded out the top five for the Spartans.
Rosenbum wins Luther Triangular — At Decorah, Iowa: Kassie Rosenbum finished in 21:21 to lead the Loras women in a triangular featuring Luther and Nebraska Wesleyan. The Prairie Wolves won the women’s meet with 29 points while the Duhawks placed third with 51.
On the men’s side, Luke Guttormson (second place), Evan Jamrozy (third) and Ryan Harvey (fourth) each earned top-five finishes, leading Loras to a team win with 23 points.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Bobcats 4-1 at Prairie tourney — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Western Dubuque defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, Wilton, Johnston and West Branch, but lost in three sets to Iowa City Liberty during the Prairie invitational tournament.
Mustangs 2-2 at Jefferson — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead doubled its season loss total by going 2-2 at a tournament at Cedar Rapids Jefferson. The Mustangs are 15-4-1 overall.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Ries cracks top-10 in North Linn — At Troy Mills, Iowa: Nolan Ries finished 10th overall in 16:56 to help Maquoketa Valley to a fifth-place team finish in the 18-team boys Lynx Invitational. Clayton Ridge finished 10th in a meet won by Solon.