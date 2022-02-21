The format might be a little different, but the atmosphere for the Iowa state bowling tournament will never change.
Jamie Vondra expects a loud, raucous vibe this morning, when the Dubuque Wahlert girls compete in the Class 1A state tournament for the fourth consecutive season. Maquoketa and West Delaware qualified for the Class 1A boys state tournament, which takes place at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
The Class 3A individuals also compete today. The field includes Dubuque Senior’s Jaquelyn Hochrein, Clara Pregler and Taya Huseman and Hempstead’s Erin Langel and Zoe Schultz on the girls side and Senior’s Hunter Winner on the boys side. Individuals will compete at Maple Lanes, also in Waterloo.
“It’s really helpful that we’ve been to state before,” said Vondra, a senior. “We have a lot of juniors and seniors on the team, so a lot of us are used to handling these high-pressure situations.
“You just have to move on from every ball and focus on each frame. That helps you stay steady with your mindset.”
Wahlert won its state qualifying meet last week at Cherry Lanes and will be one of eight teams in the field. Vondra, Natalie Kelzer, Alaina Stecklein, Katelyn Vaassen, Kenna Wolbers and Ava Anderson posted the seventh-best qualifying count, a 15-game Baker score of 2,385. Camanche leads the way with a 2,977.
“These girls are fearless. They’re also a pretty relaxed group,” Wahlert coach Paul Gregory said. “For some of them, this is their third trip to state. A few years ago, they had no idea what they were getting into, but they’ve been to state in bowling and a few of them have been to state in other sports, so they’ll handle it just fine.”
At state, the teams will also bowl a Baker-only format to qualify for the bracketed finals. Prior to this year, teams shot two games of individuals and five Baker games to determine places.
“It’s a little longer format, so you don’t necessarily have to bowl your best all the way through,” Wahlert coach Tom Kramer said. “If you have a couple of bad frames, you can bounce back from it. You just can’t afford to get in too deep of a hole.”
The Maquoketa boys won the state qualifying meet at Cherry Lanes behind Dalton Davis, Troy Gibson, Charlie Hafner, Kaden Beidler, Jacob Riecks and Lucas Ihrig, who also won the individual championship. The Cardinals will be returning to state for the first time in three years, but they have had plenty of success in Waterloo tournaments this season.
“The boys like the house and know what to expect, so I’m pretty excited about it,” Maquoketa coach Louie Clasen said. “We’ve been there twice this year and shot 3,100 for the first time in a long time and averaged 193 in Baker games. That’ll give the guys a lot of confidence going in.”
West Delaware won the state qualifying tournament in hosted last week at Lightning Lanes in Manchester. The lineup includes individual state qualifier Saul Hernandez, along with Landon Letts, Kaeleb Sickels, Brady Hartke, Dominic Rave-Olson and Louis Shontz. Rave-Olson was the lone senior among the bowlers who competed last week.
The individual tournaments, which feature 32 bowlers in each class, will be separate from the team competitions. The top eight qualifiers from the preliminary round will advance to bracketed finals.
Hochrein finished fourth, while Pregler took sixth and Huseman placed seventh at the Waterloo West state qualifier last week. At Muscatine, Langel and Schultz finished seventh and eighth to claim the last two individual spots.
Winner finished seventh at Waterloo West to advance to state.
The tournament runs through Wednesday. Class 1A individuals and Class 2A teams compete Tuesday, while Class 2A individuals and Class 3A teams bowl Wednesday.