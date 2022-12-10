It was a close game.
Then the second quarter went down.
Dubuque Senior had seven players score during a freight train of a 26-3 run in the second quarter, and the Rams showed off their deep talent pool once again in a 70-30 rout of Dubuque Hempstead on Friday night at Moody Gymnasium.
“Really proud of the kids,” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said. “We have a lot of guys, and I’ve got two or three guys I really like that aren’t playing. Our depth is big for us. The way we want to play, we’ve got to have a lot of guys. The kids are really taking ownership of that.”
In all, 11 players scored for the Rams (3-0), led by senior Walker Tart’s 16 points. Freshman big man Tevin Schultz came off the bench and added a dunk among his 13 points, while Jacob Williams scored 10 points. Hayden Jacobsmeier chipped in nine points and Jonathan Wille netted eight.
“We knew what we were supposed to do. Come here and win,” Tart said. “It’s a matter of executing, and that’s what we did.”
The Mustangs delivered the first punch of the game, as Drew Lewis and Reed Strohmeyer drilled 3-pointers to build an early 8-2 lead. Strohmeyer added another trey to put Hempstead in front, 13-10, but Schultz swished a 3 that gave the Rams the lead for good. A 9-0 Senior run closed the frame for a 19-13 advantage.
“The only way they were going to come out was shooting 3s,” Tart said. “That’s what they did right away. Once we closed out on those, they couldn’t get anything going in the paint. We knew that was going to happen.”
There was no stopping the Rams in the second quarter, and the defense allowed no room for the Mustangs. Jacobsmeier’s and-1 take opened the period, then Tart’s steal and layup set the tone for what would be a dominant Rams performance the rest of the way.
“They hit shots and got us back on our feet,” Eimers said. “They knocked down some 3s, and that was good for us. We haven’t had that yet this year. I thought after the first quarter, our defense was suffocating. They couldn’t get anything going.”
Strohmeyer finished with eight points for the Mustangs (1-2), who were doomed by three-point second and third quarters. Lewis and Ben Donath closed with six points each.
Hempstead finished with 11 shot attempts in the first quarter, but managed only 17 the remaining three quarters. The Rams’ defense simply wouldn’t allow any room to operate.
“We go 13 deep on this roster of guys that can play the game,” Tart said. “It’s exciting to watch. No matter who’s out there, they can make an impact.”
