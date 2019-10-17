The playoffs are almost upon us. In fact, they start next week already in Wisconsin. As district and conference championship races reach their crescendo, this seemed like the perfect time to wade through playoffs scenarios for area programs and see where each stacks up. But first, how do teams get there? In Iowa, each district champion earns an automatic berth into the playoffs, with limited at-large berths available in each class (as few as six in some and nine in others). Sixteen teams qualify in each classification for a total of 96. In Illinois, teams clinch a playoff berth with six victories. The remainder of the 256-team field will be filled by teams with five wins. For Wisconsin teams, a conference record above .500 clinches a spot in the postseason. Teams that finish right at .500 in league games are eligible for the postseason and will be used to fill out the 224-team field. Here is a look at playoff scenarios for area prep football teams: IOWA
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 3
Already in — None On the bubble — Cedar Falls (7-0, 3-0), Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2, 3-0), Dubuque Senior (5-2, 2-1), Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3-4, 1-2), Dubuque Hempstead (2-5, 0-3), Waterloo West (3-4, 0-3) Already out — None Outlook — This district has the potential to send three teams to the postseason, and it seems likely at this point in time. Cedar Falls is a virtual lock, and both Prairie and Senior should get there with another win. The Tigers play at Senior this week, and with a win could set up a district championship game against Prairie in Week 9. If Senior wins, the Rams would have a chance at the district title, but wouldn’t control their own destiny. Senior would need Cedar Falls to beat Prairie, which would leave the district title in a three-way tie and the automatic playoff berth decided by RPI. Cedar Falls currently leads the state in RPI. Prairie is eighth and the Rams are ninth. Senior is ranked third among five-win teams. Senior is trying to get into the postseason for the fifth time in program history and the fourth time since 2012. One 4-5 team made it into the 16-team field last season — and five 5-4 teams missed out — but it doesn’t appear Hempstead could be that team this year. The Mustangs sit 28th in RPI after Week 7 and close the season at Cedar Rapids Jefferson and home against Waterloo West. There are nine available wild cards in Class 4A.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 3
Already in — None On the bubble — Independence (7-0, 3-0), Decorah (3-4, 2-1), Waterloo East (3-4, 2-1), West Delaware (3-4, 1-2), Waverly-Shell Rock (2-5, 1-2) Already out — Charles City (2-5, 0-3) Outlook — Independence appears destined for the playoffs as one of just three remaining unbeatens in Class 3A. For the others, it appears the district championship may be the only way in. Independence is eighth in RPI, but Decorah is the second-highest rated team from the district at No. 30. Independence plays at Waverly-Shell Rock this week before hosting Decorah in Week 9. West Delaware’s hopes of reaching the playoffs are on life support. The Hawks need to win their final two games, have Independence lose its final two games and have Waterloo East beat Decorah this week to force a potential five-way tie for the district championship. Even then, it likely wouldn’t be enough for the Hawks to get in on the RPI tiebreaker. The only 6-3 team to qualify for the 3A playoffs last year was a district champ.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 4
Already in — None On the bubble — Western Dubuque (7-0, 3-0), Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-1, 2-1), Center Point-Urbana (3-4, 2-1), Maquoketa (3-4, 1-2), Dubuque Wahlert (3-4, 1-2) Already out — Marion (0-7, 0-3) Outlook — Western Dubuque can clinch the district championship and automatic playoff berth with a win this week at Marion. The Bobcats close the regular season at home against Maquoketa and should still get into the 16-team field as a wild card even if they lose their final two games. Every 3A team that won at least seven games last year made the field. Cedar Rapids Xavier is a near-lock for the postseason with another win. CPU, Maquoketa and Wahlert face fairly long odds to make the postseason. Those three rank 34th, 37th and 39th in RPI and need a lot of help to reach the top 16. There are seven at-large spots available in 3A, and 19 teams currently have at least five wins.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 4
Already in — None On the bubble — West Branch (7-0, 3-0), Cascade (3-4, 2-1), Bellevue (3-4, 2-1), Dyersville Beckman (4-3, 1-2), North Cedar (4-3, 1-2) Already out — Northeast Goose Lake (1-6, 0-3) Outlook — Despite a sub-.500 overall record, Cascade could still claim the district championship. The first step is a huge game at home this week against West Branch. For the teams not named West Branch, reaching the playoffs as an at-large team is a bit of a stretch. Only one 6-3 team made the field as a wild card last year, and it did so because of an incredibly tough strength of schedule. Cascade currently sits 29th in RPI. Beckman is 30th and Bellevue ranks 35th. There are just six wild cards up for grabs in 1A, and there are currently 15 teams with at least six wins.
CLASS A DISTRICT 5
Already in — None On the bubble — MFL/Mar-Mac (7-0, 3-0), Edgewood-Colesburg (6-1, 3-0) Already out — Lisbon (3-4, 1-2), Alburnett (1-6, 1-2), Maquoketa Valley (1-6, 1-2), Clayton Ridge (0-7, 0-3) Outlook — Edgewood-Colesburg’s surest way into the postseason is to beat MFL/Mar-Mac in this week’s de facto district championship game and claim the automatic berth. Ed-Co is currently 10th in RPI and is sixth among seven teams with a 6-1 record. MFL/Mar-Mac is third in RPI. A loss on Friday wouldn’t necessarily destroy the Vikings’ playoff hopes, but it would certainly turn Week 9’s contest against Clayton Ridge into a win-or-go-home scenario. Last season, two 7-2 teams failed to qualify for the postseason. There are seven at-large berths available in Class A. There are 19 teams in Class A that could finish with seven or more wins. ILLINOIS
NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE NORTH DIVISION
Already in — Lena-Winslow (7-0, 4-0), Durand/Pecatonica (5-2, 3-2) On the bubble — Dakota (4-3, 3-1), Orangeville (4-3, 3-2), Stockton (4-3, 2-2) Already out — East Dubuque (2-5, 0-4), Galena (1-6, 0-4) Outlook — Stockton needs one win to earn playoff eligibility and two over the final two weeks to clinch a spot. The Blackhawks host East Dubuque this week before closing the season at Dakota. East Dubuque and Galena will both miss the playoffs, but will have a huge game in Week 9 as the rivals square off for bragging rights. WISCONSIN
SWAL
Already in — Mineral Point (8-0, 6-0), Lancaster (8-0, 6-0), La Crosse Aquinas (5-3, 4-2) On the bubble — Darlington (5-3, 3-3) Already out — Fennimore (3-5, 2-4), Cuba City (2-6, 2-4), Iowa-Grant (1-7, 1-5), Onalaska Luther (1-7, 0-6) Outlook — Darlington hosts Cuba City this week and needs a win to get into the playoffs. Lancaster hosts Mineral Point in the area’s game of the week with the conference championship on the line.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE
Already in — River Valley (7-1, 6-0), Prairie du Chien (7-1, 5-1), Platteville (6-2, 5-1) On the bubble — Arcadia (4-4, 3-3) Already out — Richland Center (2-6, 2-4), Viroqua (1-7, 1-5), Westby (1-7, 1-5), Dodgeville (1-7, 1-5) Outlook — Prairie du Chien and Platteville are both safely into the postseason and will play each other in Week 9. The winner could share the conference championship with River Valley if Dodgeville is able to pull off an upset on Friday night.
SIX RIVERS CONFERENCE
Already in — Black Hawk/Warren (8-0, 5-0), Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg (7-1, 5-1) On the bubble — Potosi/Cassville (6-2, 3-2), River Ridge (5-3, 2-3), Southwestern (3-5, 2-3) Already out — Pecatonica/Argyle (3-5, 1-4), Boscobel (0-8, 0-5) Outlook — Black Hawk/Warren plays at Pec/Argyle for a chance to clinch the outright conference title. Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg has an open week, but could share the title if the Warriors falter. Potosi/Cassville is already playoff eligible, but needs to beat Boscobel to clinch its spot. River Ridge and Southwestern each need a win to become eligible, but only one will be able to make it as they play each other in the season finale.
8-PLAYER
Outlook — Forty-two programs in Wisconsin play 8-player football, and 16 teams will qualify for the postseason based on overall win-loss record with a minimum of five games. Belmont (7-1) is safely into the 16-team field in its first season with an 8-player team, and the Braves close the regular season on Friday night by hosting Newman Catholic.
