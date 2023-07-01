Paul Wyczawski took the University of Dubuque baseball program to another level during his 11 seasons as head coach.
And, after guiding the Spartans to a berth in the American Rivers Conference championship game and one win away from an NCAA Division III tournament appearance, he decided to hang up his fungo.
“The 11 years I spent here were some of the best and most enjoyable coaching years I had in my career,” Wyczawski said. “We have had outstanding student-athletes, and seeing the program develop throughout my time — including the 2018 championship season and the first conference title in school history — were highlights. Also, the continued success all the way up to this last season, where we set record for wins in a season with 29.
“More than the league championship was the championship players I was able to coach, and I feel so blessed to have worked with so many great young men over the years.”
Wyczawski led the Spartans to the first conference championship in program history in 2018, when he earned the league’s coach of the year honor for the second straight season. Dennis Rima in 1994 is the only other UD coach to earn the designation.
The Spartans qualified for the conference tournament six times and re-wrote the school record book under Wyczawski. He coached 46 all-conference selections, including 15 first-teamers, 22 second-teamers and nine honorable-mention picks, to go along with nine all-region players.
Wyczawski reached the 200-win milestone at UD this spring and finished 203-212-1 overall and 121-138 in the A-R-C. The Spartans earned the American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award seven times under his watch.
Prior to his tenure at Dubuque, Wyczawski served as head coach at the University of Texas-Tyler for two seasons, the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Murray State University for six seasons, the head coach at Hillcrest Christian School, in Jackson, Miss., for 10 seasons and as an associate scout for the Texas Rangers for seven years and with the Pittsburgh Pirates for two years.
Gunnelson takes Augustana post — Augustana College, in Rock Island, Ill., on Thursday named the University of Dubuque’s Chad Gunnelson as its director of cross country and track & field.
Gunnelson spent the past 12 years at the University of Dubuque, first as the head coach of the men’s track & field team and both the men’s and women’s cross country teams before also taking on the women’s track and field team from 2012-2015. In 2015, he was elevated to Director of Cross Country/Track & Field, holding the title until 2022.
As head coach of men’s and women’s track & field, Gunnelson led the men to their first-ever and back-to-back indoor conference titles and their first outdoor conference title in 61 years at UD. The women achieved their highest indoor and outdoor conference finishes in school history as well. During his time with the cross country programs, Gunnelson led the women to their best conference finish in school history and the men’s top finish in over 30 years.
At Dubuque, he saw 85 school records broken in track & field and both top marks in cross country earned. He coached 652 top-10 performances, 160 conference titles won and 76 All-America honors. On an individual level, he coached eight NCAA runners-up and four NCAA champions, while leading the team to three conference titles and two top-10 finishes nationally. He was three-time Coach of the Year in the region and four-time Coach of the Year in the A-R-C.
“Our primary focus will be to build a championship culture and championship teams around two standards, being a great teammate and being a great competitor,” Gunnelson said. “How soon and how well we start living by and holding each other to these standards will determine how great Augustana track & field and cross country can truly be.”
Trine’s Smith lands coaching award — The National Fastpitch Coaches Association named Trine University as the ATEC/NFCA Division III Coaching Staff of the Year.
The Thunder, led by head coach Don Danklefsen and assistants Sydnie Foster and Dubuque native Dennis Smith, completed the best season in program history by securing their first ever national championship. The team recorded 46 wins, a program record, on its way to the NCAA Division III championship.