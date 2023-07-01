UD cosch
University of Dubuque baseball coach Paul Wyczawski conducts a mound visit with his battery. Wyczawski announced his retirement this week after collecting more than 200 victories in 11 seasons with the Spartans.

 University of Dubuque

Paul Wyczawski took the University of Dubuque baseball program to another level during his 11 seasons as head coach.

And, after guiding the Spartans to a berth in the American Rivers Conference championship game and one win away from an NCAA Division III tournament appearance, he decided to hang up his fungo.

