The local teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference open volleyball season on Tuesday with two local-on-local matchups.
Hempstead visits Western Dubuque, while defending Iowa Class 4A state champion Wahlert hosts Senior. Both games are at 7 p.m.
Here is a capsule look at all four schools:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Jacque Arensdorf (1st year)
2018 record — 15-17 (4-3 MVC)
Key returners — Corinne Meier (jr., OH), Laney Herman (sr., S), Leah Moeller (jr., MH), Megan Hammerand (sr., DS/L), Becca Lockwood (jr., MH), Morgan Hawkins (jr., S), Sydney Paulsen (sr., DS/L)
Promising newcomers — Becca Breitbach (jr., OH), Emma Daughetee (soph., MH), Olivia Francios (soph., OH)
Outlook — Arensdorf takes over her alma mater after serving as previous coach Travis Wills’ assistant in 2018. The Mustangs will miss the heavy production of outside hitter Jada Wills, the team’s leading hitter for the past two seasons who transferred to Dyersville Beckman this year for her senior season. Another 2018 starter, middle Ella Pettinger, transferred across town to Wahlert. However, Hempstead still returns a lot of experience. Junior Corinne Meier enters her third season as a starter and was second to Wills in kills last year. She brings a heavy hand and should be a focal point of the offense. Setters Laney Herman and Morgan Hawkins both had moments where they shined running the offense a season ago. The MVC is tough, but if the Mustangs manage to find a couple of breakout players they could hang tough.
SENIOR
Coach — Chris Miron (2nd year)
2018 record — 11-26 (1-6 MVC)
Key returners — Emma Link (jr., L), Bridget Weber (sr., MH), Katelyn Egan (jr., S/OPP), Sarah Peters (jr., MH)
Promising newcomers — Kayla Grall (soph., OH), Taylor Flanagan (jr., S), Katelyn Kitchen (soph., OH)
Outlook — After a long time spent at Clarke University across the street, Rams coach Chris Miron appears to have the Rams program pointed in the right direction. Their 11 wins in his first season in 2018 were the most for Senior since 2012, and many of the key contributors from that run are back. Emma Link stood out in the starting libero slot as a sophomore and should be a reliable piece for the Rams again this year. Katelyn Egan is back to run the offense and performed well in that role as an underclassman. And there shouldn’t be any drop-off in the middle with the Rams’ top two blockers — Bridget Weber and Sarah Peters — back in the mix. If Miron runs Senior similarly to how he coached the Pride, expect another season of growth in Nora Gym.
WAHLERT
Coach — Lindsey Beaves (7th year)
2018 record — 26-12 (4-3)
Key returners — Aliyah Carter (sr., OH), Grace Leuken (sr., MH), Lauryn Montgomery (jr., S), Rachel Eddy (sr., DS), Grace Burke (sr., DS), Libby Perry (sr., DS), Molly McDonald (sr., OH)
Promising newcomers — Ella Pettinger (jr., MH), Rian Knapp (sr., OPP), Lily Roth (sr., MH/OPP), Abigail Klauer (jr., S)
Outlook — It’s early, but despite graduating some key pieces in the lineup, the Golden Eagles should again be considered contenders for a fourth straight 4A title. Wahlert grad Lindsey Beaves has made a habit of replenishing starters and appears to have the right mix for another deep run this year. It starts with reigning TH Player of the Year Aliyah Carter, a Kansas State recruit who has won the last two state tournament team captain honors and if she’s improved at all through the summer club season is bound for a monstrous year. Lauryn Montgomery made a strong impact last season running the Eagles offense for the first time, and Grace Leuken has all the tools of a power middle. Others like Rachel Eddy, Grace Burke, Libby Perry and Molly McDonald had moments where they shined off the bench, and the addition of the aforementioned Pettinger means this is another well-rounded group.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Megan Scherrman (6th year)
2018 record — 15-18 (4-3)
Key returners — Meredith Bahl (soph., OH), Kaylee Elgin (sr., MH), Claire Horsfield (sr., DS)
Promising newcomers — Madison Maahs (soph., S), Maddi Harris (soph., OH), Meg Besler (jr., OH), Ella Meyer (fr., L)
Outlook — In their first season in the MVC, the Bobcats showed they could hold their own in 2018. This year’s group looks like it will lean heavily on underclassmen after graduating 13 seniors in 2019. Coach Megan Scherrman has labeled Meredith Bahl as a player to watch this season. As the team’s top returning hitter, a big season for her could send WD far. Madison Maahs saw limited action at setter last year but looks to be in line to take the offense. Emma Baumhover was named the area’s top libero last year and her departure leaves big shoes to fill. However, Scherrman has faith in her young squad, calling her Bobcats “smart volleyball minds who will be running our court this year.” This is a team that’s unfortunately met its end to Wahlert each of the past three postseasons. Yet each time WD has held tough, so depending on how this core develops the Bobcats could be a potential 4A darkhorse.