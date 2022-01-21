Dubuque Hempstead is a Mississippi Valley Conference dual wrestling champion.
Jackson Rheingans (195 pounds) and JoJo Lewis (220) registered back-to-back pins late in the dual to help lead the Mustangs to a 45-25 victory over Iowa City West on Thursday at Moody Gymnasium.
Hempstead improved to 6-0 in MVC Valley Division duals to clinch the divisional title. The Mustangs close out their regular-season dual schedule on Feb. 3 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Dawson Fish opened the dual with a 7-1 victory at 126 before Gable Brooks and Landon Reisen picked up forfeit victories at 132 and 138.
West won the next three weights before Josiah Schaetzle (170) won a 7-6 decision. A medical forfeit gave the Trojans a 22-18 lead with six weights left.
Rheingans and Lewis gave the Mustangs a 30-22 lead, and Zach Conlon (285) and Mitchell Pins (106) added forfeit victories. Hempstead’s Evan Bratten closed the dual with an 11-5 decision at 120.
Western Dubuque 37, Cedar Falls 34 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Logan Massey (170), Greyson Gardner (182), Evan Surface (195), Dakota Hoffman (220) and Brody Steger (285) reeled off five straight pins as the Bobcats rallied to beat the Tigers.
Dubuque Senior 39, Waterloo West 35 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Pins from Seth Connolly (138) and Beau Healey (160) helped the Rams narrowly defeat the Wahawks.
Iowa City Liberty 64, Dubuque Wahlert 9 — At Wahlert Gym: Diego Mejia Moreno (138) won by fall and Kenny Petraitis earned a decision, but Iowa City Liberty handled the Golden Eagles.
Vikings split — At Starmont, Iowa: Edgewood-Colesburg defeated Central City (30-6) and fell to Starmont (51-13) at a triangular. Marcus Gaul (106) and Dawson Bergan (126) each went 2-0 on the night.
Cascade 1-2 — At West Branch, Iowa: The Cougars beat Northeast Goose Lake (42-18), but fell to Monticello (45-27), and West Branch (36-19) in a quadrangular. Evan Vogel (160) earned three wins, while Ty Frasher (145), and Brock Morris (106 and 113) recorded two pins.
Hawks sweep — At Manchester, Iowa: West Delaware breezed past Vinton-Shellsburg (57-24) and Dyersville Beckman (71-3) in a home triangular. Kyle Cole (170) and Wyatt Voelker (195) had two pins on the night for West Delaware.
Beckman beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 39-27. Nick Schmidt (126) and Ryan Funke (170) recorded pins for the Trailblazers.
Wildcats 0-2 — At Lisbon, Iowa: Maquoketa Valley fell to East Buchanan (45-21) and Lisbon (72-9) in a triangular. Michael Schaul (152) won both of his matches by fall for the Wildcats.
Cardinals 2-0 —At Maquoketa, Iowa: Maquoketa beat Anamosa (36-33) and Bellevue (48-12) in a home triangular. Ben Thines (195) and Ivan Martin (132) recorded two pins each for the Cardinals.
Bellevue also fell to Anamosa (45-21). Jack Hiland (195) and Jake Hiland (138) had pins for the Comets.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellevue Marquette 68, Starmont 36 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Caden Kettmann led the Mohawks with 15 points, Isaac Brinker contributed 13, as Marquette routed Starmont.
Scales Mound 81, River Ridge 27 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: The Hornets blazed to a 53-9 halftime advantage in a rout of River Ridge. Ben Vandigo led Scales Mound with 18 points, and Michael Winter added 15.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue Marquette 43, Starmont 27 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Elise Kilburg netted a game-high 23 points to lead the Mohawks past the Stars.
Prairie du Chien 63, Lancaster 41 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Blackhawks stayed atop the Southwest Wisconsin Conference with a win over the Flying Arrows. Lily Krahn led Prairie du Chien with 24 points, and Bridee Burks notched 21 for Lancaster.
Boscobel 72, Iowa-Grant 47 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The Bulldogs trounced the Panthers in a Southwest Wisconsin Activities League contest.
Riverdale 63, Southwestern 54 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Riverdale held off the Wildcats in SWAL action.
Shullsburg 49, Benton 29 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Camden Russell had 16 points, and Taylor Russell added 10 to lead the Miners over the Zephyrs. Zoe Stluka scored 10 points to pace Benton.
Platteville 63, River Valley 24 — At Spring Green, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored 15 points and the Hillmen surged to a 44-6 halftime lead and never looked back.