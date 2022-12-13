River Ridge/Scales Mound continued to impress on Monday.

Addison Albrecht scored 14 points, Annie Werner added 11 and Gwen Miller chipped in 10 as the co-op improved to 10-2 on the season with a 57-30 rout over Shullsburg in Hanover, Ill.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.