River Ridge/Scales Mound continued to impress on Monday.
Addison Albrecht scored 14 points, Annie Werner added 11 and Gwen Miller chipped in 10 as the co-op improved to 10-2 on the season with a 57-30 rout over Shullsburg in Hanover, Ill.
After holding just a one-point lead after the first quarter, River Ridge/Scales Mound outscored Shullsburg, 19-5, in the second to take a commanding 30-15 lead at halftime.
River Ridge/Scales Mound has now won four games in a row.
Lancaster 63, Benton 56 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows outlasted the Zephyrs in a non-conference matchup.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cuba City 78, Belleville 72 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Riley Rosenkrantz netted a game-high 23 points, Max Lucy scored 22 and Reece Rosenkrantz chipped in 14 points to lead the Cubans to a hard-fought win.
Potosi 72, Iowa-Grant 51 — At Potosi, Wis.: The Chieftains improved to 3-1 with a rout over Iowa-Grant.
Southwestern 65, Lancaster 46 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Wildcats moved their record to 3-1 with a home victory over the Flying Arrows. Mason Kaiser scored a game-high 21 points, and Anthony Martin contributed 14 points for Southwestern. Taylor Williams led Lancaster with 12 points, while Connor Raisbeck netted 10.
Southwestern outscored Lancaster by 14 points in the second half to break open a five-point game at halftime.
Darlington 66, Black Hawk 36 — At South Wayne, Wis.: The Redbirds were dominant on the road to up their record to 3-1 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.