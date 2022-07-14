With zero seniors on this season’s roster, junior Devin Simon knew she needed to do her part to be a voice for the Cascade Cougars softball team.
The 2021 all-state infielder shined in her role, leading the Cougars at the plate with a .500 batting average in the leadoff position. This week’s Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week went 4-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs as the Cougars cruised to a 9-0 win over Clayton Ridge last Friday in an Iowa Class 2A Region 8 semifinal.
“As the leadoff batter, I feel that my job is to get on base no matter what,” Simon said. “If I can get on, I know my hitters will score me.”
Simon tripled and homered in the Cougars’ Class 2A Region 8 final on Monday, but it wasn’t enough as Cascade fell to No. 7-ranked Wilton, 10-7.
“We all wanted to succeed so badly, and getting a big win against Clayton Ridge gave us a lot of momentum heading into Monday’s final,” Simon said. “We played Wilton earlier in the year and lost, 8-1, so to have the lead against them was really exciting for us. Then to lose to them in the last inning … that was heartbreaking for all of us.”
Simon said that loss is already a motivation factor thinking ahead to next season.
“We don’t lose anyone from this year’s team, and we are all looking forward to being an even better and stronger team next season,” she said.
Simon has been playing for the Cougars’ varsity team since her eighth grade season. She committed to play for the University of Iowa this past November.
“I played a pretty silent role during my first year, and I think I’ve grown a lot since then,” she said. “I feel like my job is keeping the team’s energy up and to get everyone excited before every game. I want to be a good role model for all of the younger girls.”
Cascade coach Sonya McCormick said that Simon played a huge role in the Cougars’ success this season.
“Devin is one of the hardest working kids I know in everything she does,” McCormick said. ”Yes, softball is her number one sport, but even in her other sports she will do everything above and beyond to make sure she is helping her team the best way she can. I’ve been with Devin since she was in eighth grade and it makes me emotional seeing how far she has grown not just as an athlete but as a leader.”
This season, Simon led the Cougars in nearly every offensive category including runs, hits, doubles, triples, home runs and RBIs with an on base percentage of .561 and a slugging percentage of 1.021.
She has been playing travel ball with the Dubuque Expos since she was 10 years old.
“Softball is the game I am most passionate about,” she said. “I love playing with my best friends and I’m excited to continue playing after high school. It’s a blessing that I’m very thankful for.”
Last year, Simon was plagued by injuries including a broken wrist and broken ankle, both of which occurred when sliding into second base during travel ball and then during the high school season. However, that did not stop her from supporting her team in any way she could.
“Every great athlete has little periods of slumps and small down moments and with Devin, yes it was hard for her but she pushed through everyday still supporting her teammates and knowing that it would get better,” McCormick said. “Her growth and mentality during everything helped push our team to be better every game we played. I’m very grateful to be a part of her athletic journey and to have truly gotten to know her as a person because she’s not just an awesome athlete, but an awesome human being as well.”
