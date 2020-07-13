A capsule look at the Iowa Class 2A District 7 tournament, with statistics courtesy of Varsity Bound, formerly QuikStats Iowa:
Tonight’s quarterfinal — Clayton Ridge/Central (4-14) at Bellevue (3-8), 7 p.m. (Postponed from Saturday night)
Tuesday’s semifinals — Monticello (4-7) vs. Cascade (5-5) at Dyersville, 4:30 p.m.; Monday’s quarterfinal winner at Dyersville Beckman (8-12), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s championship — Semifinal winners at Dyersville, 7 p.m.
Bellevue offensive leaders — Andrew Swartz (.469, 15-for-32, 7 doubles, 2 home runs, 11 RBIs), Jackson Wagner (.441, 15-for-34, 4 doubles, 1 home run 7 RBIs), Max Jackson (.278, 10-for-36, 2 doubles, 1 triple), Cole Swartz (.241, 7-for-29, 3 doubles).
Bellevue pitching leaders — Cole Swartz (2-2, 3.12 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 24 innings), Paxton Felderman (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 11 innings), Nick Deppe (8 strikeouts, 16 innings), Andrew Swartz (7 strikeouts, 11 innings).
Cascade offensive leaders — Kaleb Topping (.419, 13-for-31, 9 RBIs), Ted Weber (.353, 12-for-34, 7 RBIs), Carter Green (.333, 9-for-27, 5 RBIs), Tanner Simon (.303, 10-for-33), Justin Roling (6-for-22), Caden Reinke (.265, 9-for-34), Eli Green (.241, 7-for-29, 2 home runs), Cade Rausch (.240, 6-for-25).
Cascade pitching leaders — Jack Carr (1-1, 0.00 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 17 innings), Reinke (2-0, 2.62 ERA, 8 strikeouts, 16 innings), Eli Green (2-2, 3.00 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 16 1/3 innings), Carter Green (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 10 strikeouts, 9 2/3 innings), Topping (0-2, 3.89 ERA, 10 strikeouts, 9 innings).
Clayton Ridge/Central offensive leaders — Brandon Thiese (.347, 17-for-49, 2 doubles, 11 RBIs), Oakley Harbaugh (.339, 19-for-56, 4 doubles, 18 RBIs), Drake Ostrander (.333, 18-for-54, 5 doubles, 6 RBIs), Caleb Helle (.327, 18-for-55, 6 RBIs), Hazen Loan (.250, 14-for-56).
Clayton Ridge/Central pitching leaders — Helle (1-3, 3.63 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 27 innings), Thiese (1-2, 5.60 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 20 innings), Loan (13 strikeouts, 13 innings), Dylan Ludovissy (6.63 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 12 innings).
Dyersville Beckman offensive leaders — Luke Goedken (.375, 3-for-8), Josh Engler (.326, 14-for-43, 1 home run, 13 RBIs), Luke Schieltz (.314, 16-for-51, 1 home run, 8 RBIs), Nick Offerman (.313, 21-for-67, 15 RBIs), Owen Huehnergarth (.290, 18-for-62, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 24 RBIs), Cameron Krapfl (.278, 10-for-36), Nate Offerman (.269, 14-for-52, 8 RBIs), Jack Westhoff (.250, 11-for-44), Riley Fangman (.250, 7-for-28).
Dyersville Beckman pitching leaders — Logan Burchard (0-2, 3.33 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 27 1/3 innings), Cameron Krapfl (2-2, 2.86 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 22 innings), Nick Schmidt (1-4, 5.41 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 22 innings), Bryce Boekholder (2-0, 3.23 ERA, 17 1/3 innings), Engler (1-2, 6.06 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 17 innings).
Outlook — Bellevue will try to snap a four-game losing streak when it hosts the Upper Iowa Conference foe. The Comets hit at a .245 clip but have a 6.01 team ERA against a tough River Valley Conference schedule. Bellevue has been outscored, 100-49, this season … Cascade defeated Monticello, 5-0, on Wednesday in the final regular-season game for both teams. The Cougars are hitting .283 and have scored 50 runs this season, while the pitchers have allowed 43 runs and have a 2.13 ERA … Clayton Ridge/Central stopped a three-game losing streak with a 7-2 victory over Starmont earlier this week. Clayton Ridge/Central is hitting .249 as a team, owns a 7.60 team ERA and has been outscored, 171-64 … Beckman enters the tournament having lost 9 of 10 in the most difficult portion of its schedule. The Trailblazers are hitting .262 and have scored 114 runs, and their pitchers have allowed 131 runs while posting a 4.40 ERA … The winner of this district will face the Distict 8 champion for a berth in the state tournament. That bracket includes No. 8-ranked Camanche, Durant, Goose Lake Northeast, Tipton and Iowa City Regina.