Scales Mound’s Thomas Hereau looks to pass while being defended by Galena’s Myles Schumacher earlier this season. The Hornets play Chicago Marshall on Monday night in DeKalb for a trip to the state tournament.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

For the second straight season, Scales Mound is on the doorstep of a state tournament berth.

Last year, behind a sensational senior-filled starting five, the Hornets reached the Illinois Class 1A state semifinals for the first time in school history. With a revamped starting lineup, Scales Mound is one step away from making it two trips in a row. A familiar opponent stands in its path.

