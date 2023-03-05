Scales Mound’s Thomas Hereau looks to pass while being defended by Galena’s Myles Schumacher earlier this season. The Hornets play Chicago Marshall on Monday night in DeKalb for a trip to the state tournament.
For the second straight season, Scales Mound is on the doorstep of a state tournament berth.
Last year, behind a sensational senior-filled starting five, the Hornets reached the Illinois Class 1A state semifinals for the first time in school history. With a revamped starting lineup, Scales Mound is one step away from making it two trips in a row. A familiar opponent stands in its path.
Scales Mound defeated Chicago Marshall 55-41, last season in the Class 1A super sectional round to advance to the state tournament. A rematch is in order when the Hornets and Commandoes meet again on Monday for the right to reach Illinois’ Final Four.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at the NIU Convocation Center on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill. The winner will play next Thursday in the 1A state semifinals, which takes place March 9-11 at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center in Champaign.
Here is a capsule preview of Monday’s super sectional contest:
SCALES MOUND
Overall record — 31-5 (Northwest Upstate Illini Conference champion)
Final ranking — Class 1A No. 21
Stat leaders — Thomas Hereau (16.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.9 apg); Charlie Wiegel (12.1 ppg, 4.7 apg, 3.7 spg); Jacob Duerr (9.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.6 spg)
Postseason pedigree — Seven regional titles, two sectional titles, two super sectional titles
State qualifier — 13 times; 1958, 1960, 2008 state champs
2023 postseason — Regional quarterfinal: Chicago Spry Community Links, 98-22; Regional semifinal: Chicago Collins Academy, 53-27; Regional final: Chicago Manley, 62-57; Sectional semifinal: Hinckley Big Rock, 59-49; Sectional final: Chicago Hope Academy, 71-62
OUTLOOK
Scales Mound’s body of work over the last two seasons speaks volumes as to why it’s on the brink of another state semifinal berth. The Hornets have won an astounding 67 of their last 75 games. That’s not to say they’ve all been easy. In fact, Scales Mound has been consistently battle-tested throughout this year’s postseason. Other than their regional quarterfinal opener, the Hornets last four playoff games have been decided by four points or less, including a double-overtime thriller in the sectional semifinal. That repeated level of intensity could prove beneficial for Monday’s contest.
Chicago Marshall’s journey to the super sectionals has been much more comfortable, other than a five-point victory in the regional final. The Commandoes’ won their other four playoff games by at least nine points. Marshall will rely heavily on its two proven post veterans in leading scorer Cozark and Brown, who averages a double-double. Scales Mound, conversely, specializes in its up-tempo pace behind its playmaking guards.
