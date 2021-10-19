Tyler Soppe certainly had his IMCA SportMod dialed in this weekend.
The Sherrill, Iowa, native won two of the three features at the Iowa Dirt Nationals held at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway. He finished second in the SportMod feature on Thursday night, then took the checkered flag on both Friday and Saturday nights to cap the most successful weekend of any driver in the event, which included racing in eight different classes over the three days.
Only two other drivers in the SportMod class posted multiple top-five finishes this weekend. Logan Anderson, of Eddyville, Iowa, finished second to Soppe twice, while Cedar Rapids, Iowa, driver Tony Olson won on Thursday night and took fifth on Friday. Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., and Justin Becker, of Bernard, Iowa, each had a third-place finish in the class.
In the IMCA Modified class, the feature wins went to Richie Gustin, of Gilman, Iowa, on Thursday; Tim Ward, of Harcourt, Iowa, on Friday; and Bryce Garnhart, of Lanark, Ill., on Saturday. Five drivers — Jason Schueller, of Dubuque; Ryan Maitland, of Waterloo, Iowa; Jeff Larson, of Freeport, Ill.; Brandon Schmitt, of Beaver Dam, Wis.; Spencer Diercks, of Davenport, Iowa — had two top-five performances during the weekend.
In the IMCA Stock Car class, Tyler Pickett, of Boxholm, Iowa; Jeff Mueller, of Albion, Iowa; and Aaron Stolp, of Suamico, Wis.; claimed the feature wins. Stolp also finished third and fifth before winning on Saturday night. David Brandies, of Wilton, Iowa; and Joe Zrostlik, of Long Grove, Iowa, had two top-five finishes apiece.
The IMCA Hobby Stock winners were Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis.; Jake Benischek, of Durant, Iowa; and Brett Vanous, of Quasqueton, Iowa. Luke Schluetter, of New Hampton, Iowa, finished in the top five all three nights. Doescher and Vanous also had multiple top-five finishes. Brandon White, of Cascade, Iowa, placed third on Saturday, while Matt Bennett, of Shullsburg, Wis., took fourth, and Jordan Miles, of Bernard, Iowa, finished fifth. Kyle Hoffman, of Benton, Wis., placed fifth on Friday.
Benischek also won Friday’s feature in the IMCA Sport Compact class, while Jimmy Dutlinger, of Peoria, Ill., took checkers the following night. Dutlinger added a second-place finish on Friday, while Cyle Hawkins, of Blue Grass, Iowa, added a third and a fourth. Justin Hempstead, of Manchester, Iowa, finished fifth both nights, while Zach Keislr, of Darlington, Wis., and Austin Vorbeck, of Maquoketa, Iowa, went 2-3 on Saturday night.
Don Erger, of Brandon, Iowa, won the MicroMods class on Saturday night. And Dan Vorwald, of Colesburg, Iowa, took the 2-Man Cruiser feature on Friday night.
The Late Models ran only on Thursday night, and Andy Nezworski, of Blue Grass, Iowa, claimed checkers. Jeff Tharp, of Sherrill, Iowa, finished third.
This weekend’s event concluded the racing season at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway.
DUBUQUE TO HOST REGIONAL SWIMMING MEET
The Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center, on the campus of Hempstead High School, will host one of six Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union swimming & diving regional meets early next month. The diving competition will take place Nov. 4, and the swimming portion of the meet will follow two days later.
Hempstead, Senior and Wahlert have been assigned to the Dubuque regional swimming meet, along with Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Decorah, Iowa City High, Linn-Mar, Vinton-Shellsburg and Tipton. Other regional sites include Ankeny, Fort Dodge, Clinton, Johnston and Waukee.
Regional diving will take place at only three sites: Hempstead, Johnston and Waukee. The Hempstead regional will also include divers from Bettendorf, Burlington, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Iowa City West, Muscatine and Pleasant Valley.
HEMPSTEAD TEAM WINS CASE STUDY COMPETITION
The Hempstead team of Emily Davidson, Dalton Runde, and Nyla Upal defended their championship at the Loras College Sport Business Club high school virtual case study competition recently.
The case asked teams to prepare a 10-minute presentation defending their selection of the host city for the 2023 United States Hockey League All-Star Game. Loras alum Parish Mason, the vice president of sales for the Waterloo Black Hawks, served as the keynote speaker.
ILLINOIS PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS SET FOR TV
The Illinois High School Association will reveal its football playoff qualifiers during a special television show Saturday night. A preview show will run from 7:30-8 p.m., followed by the bracket reveals from 8-9 p.m. and a breakdown show from 9-10 p.m.
The show will air online at ihsa.org/News-Media/IHSA-TV-Network.