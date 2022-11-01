The University of Dubuque volleyball team saved its best performance of the season for just the right time.
Fittingly, it came under the home lights.
The Spartans used a consistent, balanced attack to spark a sweep of Nebraska Wesleyan, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17, in the first round of the American Rivers Conference tournament on Tuesday night at Stoltz Sports Center.
UD (11-17) improved its record at home this season to 7-4, while the Spartans are just 1-10 on the road.
“I think we just know that our whole community is here watching us, and we are a small campus, so our whole student body is here cheering us on,” UD junior outside hitter Emma Powell said. “I think that really does make a difference.”
Dubuque will meet top-seeded and NCAA Division III No. 20-ranked Coe in Thursday’s semifinals in Cedar Rapids.
Powell led the Spartans with 11 kills, Alexis Bedier and Darby Hawtrey added 10 apiece and Ashlee Adler and Payton Uptagraft contributed eight each to lead UD’s well-rounded offensive scheme.
“I know that was the best we served and ran our offense all season,” Spartan head coach April Elsbernd said. “It’s great to finally see it come together because I know we have all these great arms, so it was great to finally see everyone play with confidence. We all played together tonight and everyone had a good game.”
Maegan Brylski dished out 19 assists, Kaylynn Murray added 18, and Powell and Adler had 13 digs apiece.
“Everyone has been working so hard, and I think that’s what really made a big difference for us,” Elsbernd said. “Nebraska Wesleyan has some great players, but they really have that one (player) that we could key on for our blocks. It’s so hard to play a team when the offense is balanced, so I give my setters all the credit for that tonight.”
UD ran off five straight points in the opening set to break a 12-12 tie and never looked back. Powell, Hawtrey and Bedier delivered big kills during that stretch. Libero Katie Wright’s diving dig set up Powell for a set-point smash, and Bedier’s right arm gave the Spartans a 1-0 match lead.
An early 5-0 run gave UD a 12-7 lead in Set 2, followed by another five consecutive points to build a 22-13 advantage. The Spartans swung to an impressive .472 hitting percentage in the second set, and kills by Adler and Bedier gave their team a commanding 2-0 advantage.
“I think our setters did a really, really good job tonight for sure,” Powell said. “They were super good at spreading out the offense and I think that was the difference between tonight and other games this year.”
Trailing, 7-5, in the third, UD strung together seven straight points to take a 12-8 advantage and never relinquished the lead. Big swings by Uptagraft and Adler closed out the match and sent the Spartans to a semifinal berth against top-seeded Coe.
“I think if we play like that, we can definitely put up a really good fight against Coe,” Powell said. “They’re No.1 in the conference, they’re super good, but I think we can definitely give them a run for their money.”
