Dubuque Hempstead wasn’t really in need of a wake-up call.
That doesn’t mean there weren’t a few lessons to be taken from a pair of losses.
The Iowa Class 5A No. 9-ranked Mustangs suffered their first two defeats of the season Wednesday as No. 4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy squeaked out a 3-0 victory in the opener, then rallied for a 10-3 win in the second game of their key Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader at Hempstead.
Kennedy (11-1, 6-0 MVC Valley Division) moved past the Mustangs (10-2, 6-2) atop the divisional standings with about two weeks to play.
“Even though we lost, I think there were a lot of positive things that we can take out of it,” said Hempstead shortstop Kaylie Springer, who accounted for three of the Mustangs’ 11 hits in the twinbill. “They’re just a good team. We hit the ball hard and some of them didn’t fall, but I think we did a pretty good job of keeping our heads up the whole time.
“We have good team chemistry, so I think we’ll learn from this and it will help us get to where we want to be.”
Hempstead entered Wednesday leading the Valley Division in team batting average, runs scored and fewest runs allowed, but the Cougars were nipping at their heels in all three categories.
Hempstead’s Game 1 starter, Malarie Huseman, suffered a tough-luck loss, scattering eight hits without issuing a walk. She struck out seven, but fell to 5-1 on the year.
Kennedy strung together three straight hits and a sacrifice fly to score two runs in the fourth inning before leadoff hitter Addison Parker doubled home another run in the fifth.
Cougars starter Jayme Scheck limited Hempstead to just three hits and struck out nine without walking anyone.
“We didn’t commit any errors, we didn’t give them any walks, I mean they earned that, “ Hempstead coach Jason Loeffelholz said. “There are a few elite teams in the state and they are certainly one of them. And they showed it today.
“Our goal wasn’t to go undefeated per se, so I guess if we’re going to get our first couple losses, it might as well be against an elite team. And they showed that, especially in that first game. We were in the game all the way until the end. I told the girls, we just played them, now we’ve got two weeks to keep working at playing a team like that at their level before the regionals and everything else starts up.”
Things were looking up for the Mustangs in the second game.
Speedy No. 9 batter Emalee Ryder beat out a slap single right in front of the plate to open the third inning, then moved to third as Springer beat out a sacrifice bunt attempt. A throwing error on the play allowed Ryder to scamper home as Springer advanced to second.
“I just try to put the ball in gaps and use my speed to get on,” said Ryder, who reached on a similar play the next inning.
Lydia Ettema singled to drive Springer home and give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.
Ettema to that point hadn’t allowed a hit, but the no-hit bid ended with one out in the fourth. Abby Spore walked and Addyson Alber doubled before Keaton Gerber unloaded on a three-run home run to left-center. A triple to Mary Krystofiak forced Loeffelholz to turn to reliever Peyton Paulsen, who eventually worked out of trouble.
Kennedy wasn’t done, though.
Mya Dodge walked and Alber blasted a two-run homer to center for a 5-0 lead in the top of the fifth. Gerber and Krystofiak singled, and Isabelle Wright walked to load the bases. Reegan Deputy punched a two-run single to right field before Alyssa Martin cranked a two-run homer that curved around the foul pole in left for a 10-2 advantage.
Jadyn Glab doubled with two outs in the bottom of the fifth for Hempstead, scoring as Huseman reached on a fielding error.
“We’re having good practices, our attitude has been great, everything has been fine, so I won’t say we needed a wake-up call by the way we’ve been practicing and getting after it. But it’s not necessarily a bad thing,” Loeffelholz said. “I felt we’ve won the games we should have won so far. Losing to Kennedy is nothing shameful, because we’re not the only teams that have.”