A pair of Coe College volleyball players from Dubuque County earned American Rivers Conference weekly honors on Monday after leading the Kohawks to an automatic NCAA Division III tournament berth.
Maddy Maahs earned the offensive player of the week award, and Grace Lueken took home the defensive player of the week awards after they helped Coe complete a perfect run through the A-R-C. The Kohawks beat Dubuque in the semifinals and Buena Vista in the final and will face the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul, Minn., in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Maahs, a freshman who led Western Dubuque to a state title last fall, continued her torrid freshman season with 94 assists in nine sets for an average of 10.44 per set. Lueken, a junior from Dubuque Wahlert who had 17 kills in the matches, was Coe’s best blocker with 11 total stops in the matches. She had four blocks in Coe’s 3-2 victory over UD in the semifinals, registering four block assists while turning in six kills.
Lueken’s solid week continued in the A-R-C tournament championship, following up with seven total blocks including one solo stop. She had six block assists in Coe’s dominant 3-1 victory over the Beavers and added 11 kills to finish second on the team.
The Kohawks have won nine straight matches and will take a 27-5 mark into the NCAA tournament. They went 8-0 to earn the fourth A-R-C regular-season title in program history.
The awards mark the fourth time in 2022 that Coe has swept the weekly volleyball honors. Maahs earned her second weekly honor, and Lueken won her first.
Maahs and Lueken also made the first-team all-A-R-C squad, which was released Tuesday. They were joined on the top squad by University of Dubuque graduate outside hitter Darby Hawtrey and junior outside hitter Emma Powell, as well as Wartburg’s Caroline Kluesner, a senior defensive specialist from Beckman Catholic.
Lueken had the second-best hitting percentage for the Kohawks at .339. She was second on the team in kills (2.80 per set) and led the team with 17 total blocks, in addition, Lueken recorded 19 service aces. Maahs was the backbone in the offense, recording 305 assists in 30 sets this season. The Epworth native led the conference with 10.17 assists per set and recorded 12 service aces and 87 digs.
Hawtrey is picking up her third honor after being named honorable mention in 2019. She was second on the team and eighth in the conference in kills with 2.76 per set. The Clarence, Iowa, native finished the conference season in ninth with total points (3.18 points/set). Powell is earning all-A-R-C for the second time in her career. The junior outside hitter led the Spartans and sat in second in the league in kills (4.26 per set) and points (4.79 per set).
Kluesner led the league in digs per set with 5.50 and tied for ninth in the league with 14 service aces.
The honorable mention squad included Coe freshman libero and defensive specialist Ella Koloc, a West Delaware grad, and Loras College junior setter Sara Hoskins, a Bettendorf native.
Loras sweeps A-R-C soccer awards — Loras College’s Payton McDonnell and Abby Eriksen swept the A-R-C women’s soccer weekly honors, and McDonnell also captured the league’s female athlete of the week award in addition to claiming the soccer defensive award. The senior midfielder from Arlington Heights, Ill., helped lift the Duhawks to two more A-R-C tournament wins to secure a second-straight tournament championship with five points in each match.
Against Luther in the semifinals, McDonnell tallied three assists and a goal in the 5-0 win before adding three more assists and a penalty kick goal in the team’s 6-1 win over Simpson in the title game. This is the fifth weekly honor of her career.
Eriksen led the scoring barrage for the Duhawks with two goals in each of the team’s games last week, scoring twice against Luther and twice more against Simpson to earn offensive player of the week honors for the second time in her career and the first time since 2019. The senior forward from Crystal Lake, Ill., now has three multi-goal games this season with all three coming in the last five matches.
Quinn honored by A-R-C — Loras’ Annie Quinn captured the A-R-C women’s swimmer of the week award after she led the Duhawks past Knox College, 122-28, and North Central College, 119-27. The junior from Chicago won three individual races and swam on three winning relays to earn the weekly honor for the first time in her career.
Sheets keys Spartans — University of Dubuque wide receiver Wade Sheets, a sophomore from Van Vert, Ohio, landed the A-R-C football offensive player of the week award after helping the Spartans to a 27-20 win over Loras on Saturday. He tallied 13 catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
His first score came in the second quarter to cut the Duhawks’ lead in half, he caught the game-tying touchdown on a fourth down and 27-yard play with just under 4 minutes to play, and his final score came in overtime from a yard out to secure the Spartans’ victory. The Spartans improved to 6-3 overall and 6-1 in league play and have an outside shot at tying for the league title against Central on Saturday.
Cruz helps Pride make history — Clarke University’s Genevieve Cruz earned the Heart of America Conference’s women’s soccer offensive player of the week award for the third time this season after leading the squad to its first conference tournament victory in program history.
Cruz scored one goal and assisted on the other in the Pride’s shootout victory over Benedictine College. She also scored in the penalty shootout.
Cruz had a team-high 15 goals and seven assists for a total of 37 points through the 19 games heading into Tuesday’s conference semifinal at No. 1 Central Methodist University.
Last week, Cruz earned first-team all-conference accolades. Clarke forward Shannon Catchur made the second team, while defender Hope Ward, midfielder Morgan Catchur and forward Sami Rodriguez were third-teamers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.