Loras Vs. Coe Volleyball
Buy Now

Coe College’s Maddy Maahs, a Western Dubuque grad, earned American Rivers Conference offensive player of the week honors after helping the Kohawks win the league volleyball tournament title. Coe’s Grace Lueken, a Dubuque Wahlert grad, claimed the league’s weekly defensive award.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

A pair of Coe College volleyball players from Dubuque County earned American Rivers Conference weekly honors on Monday after leading the Kohawks to an automatic NCAA Division III tournament berth.

Maddy Maahs earned the offensive player of the week award, and Grace Lueken took home the defensive player of the week awards after they helped Coe complete a perfect run through the A-R-C. The Kohawks beat Dubuque in the semifinals and Buena Vista in the final and will face the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul, Minn., in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.