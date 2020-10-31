If there were any doubters left before West Delaware’s game on Friday, the Hawks may have silenced them — for at least a week.
Jared Voss had a pair of touchdown runs, and West Delaware advanced in the Iowa Class 3A playoffs with a 47-14 win over Washington in Washington, Iowa.
The Hawks (10-1) will face the winner of North Scott and Davenport Assumption in next week’s quarterfinal game.
Sigourney-Keota 35, Dyersville Beckman 14 — At Sigourney, Iowa: The Cobras forced several turnovers on the Trailblazers and ended Beckman’s season in the Iowa Class 1A playoffs.
WISCONSIN
Lancaster 29, Prairie du Chien 22 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Hayden Knapp threw three touchdown passes and Preston Noethe returned a kick 80 yards for a score to lift the Flying Arrows. Bradyn Saint had three rushing touchdowns for the Blackhawks.
Platteville 42, Boscobel 6 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The Hillmen (2-4) got their second win in three games in a matchup that was scheduled last minute. Platteville was originally slated to play Dodgeville and the Bulldogs were to face De Soto.
Mineral Point 28, River Valley 19 — At River Valley, Wis.: The Pointers stayed unbeaten and edged River Valley.
Iowa-Grant 42, Fall Creek 14 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Panthers (1-4) earned their first victory of the season in a beatdown of Fall Creek.
Belmont 54, St. Mary Catholic 6 — At Neenah, Wis.: Riley Christensen had three touchdowns on 15 carries and 173 yards and the Braves remained unbeaten.
River Ridge 20, Hayfield (Minn.) 14 — At Caledonia, Minn.: The Timberwolves crossed the river for a win in a game that wasn’t originally on either teams’ schedules.