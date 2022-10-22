Though it had everything on the line, Dubuque Senior played like it had nothing to lose.
With their playoff lives hanging in the balance, the Rams gave Class 5A No. 5-ranked Cedar Falls everything it could handle through three quarters.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Though it had everything on the line, Dubuque Senior played like it had nothing to lose.
With their playoff lives hanging in the balance, the Rams gave Class 5A No. 5-ranked Cedar Falls everything it could handle through three quarters.
The Tigers proved to be a little too much, however, escaping with a 24-14 victory Friday at Dalzell Field.
Senior (4-5) entered the contest No. 19 in the 5A RPI, needing a win to potentially jump into the top-16 threshold to reach the postseason.
“It’s heartbreaking, but I know that we left it all out on the field,” said Senior lineman Cohen Pfohl. “Everyone thought that we were gonna be bad (this year). But we stepped up and proved ourselves. I think this program can go far in the future.”
Cedar Falls (7-2) running back Drake Gelhaus wore down a spirited defensive effort from the Rams with 213 yards rushing and a score. Jack Simon threw for 98 yards and connected with Walker Tart for a late score. Tart led the Rams with 50 yards receiving.
“The result isn’t what we wanted, but I’m pretty proud of our guys,” Rams senior Mason Sorenson said. “We’re going home, but I feel like we can walk out of here with our heads held high. We played a hell of a game and I’m just proud of my boys.”
Senior struck first as Simon connected with Jalen Johnson for a 20-yard gain, and then Tart for a 26-yard field-flipping catch. Five plays later, Noah Roling charged it home from the 3-yard line to cap off an impressive 15-play, 99-yard scoring drive the started ominously at their own goal line.
Meanwhile, Senior’s defense continued to be stout, forcing another Tigers’ punt and a clutch fourth-down stop that thwarted a Cedar Falls drive that reached the Rams’ 35-yard line.
“We have high expectations for our defense,” Rams’ first-year coach DJ Moore said. “We know how good we are. We expected to be able to slow them down, and we did just that. We’re pretty good when we play to our abilities.”
The Tigers finally got on the board with a 12-play drive just before the break via a little trickery. Logan Wroe found Kaedyn Smith in the end zone on a 14-yard wide receiver option to tie the game at 7-7.
Cedar Falls struck first in the third when Tate Hermansen lofted a beauty to Wroe for a 64-yard score to make it 14-7 after just three plays.
The Rams’ offense was unable to capitalize until it was too late. Senior mustered just 55 total yards in the final 24 minutes.
Jake Hulstein avenged his miss a quarter earlier by applying the dagger when he drilled a 47-yard field goal with 5:13 remaining to make it 17-7.
Gelhaus made it 24-7 with a 23-yard run, before Simon and Tart connected for the Rams to close the scoring with 2:05 to go.
“I know how hard these guys worked to get to this point,” Moore said. “I’m forever grateful for the sacrifices and the commitment they made to this program. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys the way they went out.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
Dear NFL,
I can watch all my favorite team's games in just one service ===> NFLWEBTV
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.