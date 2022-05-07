The Wahlert boys tennis team ended its season on a winning streak with a pair of victories on Friday. The Golden Eagles defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Rapids Kennedy by matching 5-1 finals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Roan Martineau, Nolan Martineau, Josh Conlon, Charlie Curtiss, and Jake Evans earned two victories on the night as Wahlert (9-5) finished the regular season on a four-match winning streak. Dubuque Senior 6, Western Dubuque 3 — At Meyer Courts: Andrew Day, Alex Nielson, Andrew Schute, and Owen King earned singles victories for the Rams. Schute and King teamed up in doubles to earn the match-clinching point for Senior on Thursday. Brayden Wickham and Kayden Singh won in singles for the Bobcats. PREP SOFTBALL Juda/Albany 9, Potosi/Cassville 1 — At Potosi, Wis.: Emily Bierman went 2-for-3, but Potosi/Cassville managed just four hits total. Fennimore 17, River Ridge (Wis.) 2 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Sophie Faulkner homered twice, and Isabelle James and Kyleigh Dresen had three hits each for Fennimore. Boscobel 14, Darlington 8 — At Darlington, Wis.: Katie Kinney was a perfect 5-for-5, while Erin Knowles and Gretta Grassel added three hits apiece in Boscobel’s win over Darlington. PREP BASEBALL Darlington 4, Southwestern 3 — At Darlington, Wis.: Darlington rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to come back and stun Southwestern. Braden Davis went 3-for-4 and Maddox Goebel had three RBIs for the Redbirds. Jordan Stanton doubled for the Wildcats. Potosi/Cassville 8, Barneveld 5 — At Cassville, Wis.: Potosi/Cassville fell behind early, but rallied with three runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth. Sam Udelhofen led the co-op with three hits and Preston Steiner added two. Prairie du Chien 5, River Valley 1 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Coltan Thompson and Aden McCluskey had two hits each, and Maddox Cejka struck out 7 over 4 1/3 innings to earn the win for the Blackhawks. Cuba City 15, Iowa-Grant 1 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Jackson Soja went 2-for-2 with a homer, Riley Rosenkranz had two hits and earned the win, and Kobe Vosberg also went deep for the Cubans. SEMI-PRO BASEBALL Bellevue 2, Bernard 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Bellevue’s Reed Stumpf outdueled Bernard’s Max Hoffman on the mound in a game that had just eight combined hits. Mitch Pomeroy went 2-for-3 for Bellevue. Monticello 11, Worthington 2 — At Worthington, Iowa: Michael Reuter allowed just one earned run over eight innings and his offense provided plenty of support as the Cubs routed the Cardinals. Tanner Felton had three hits, Reuter had three RBIs, and Kegan Arduser scored three runs for Monticello.
