A two-time state cross country champion from Dubuque Hempstead will continue her distance running career at the University of Northern Iowa next fall.
Brooke O’Brien, a senior who scored valuable points the past two seasons at the Iowa Class 4A state meet in Fort Dodge, signed with the Panthers this week.
The Mustangs’ third scorer at the Iowa Class 4A state cross country meet this season, she crossed 10th in 18:34.67 after she placed third in the state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. O’Brien also made first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division.
As a junior, she ran a 19:27.68 to place 23rd overall at state. She completed a 1-2-3 finish behind Julia Gehl and Keelee Leitzen at the Cedar Rapids Kennedy state qualifying meet and earned first-team all-MVC.
In track this spring, O’Brien anchored the Mustangs’ 4x800 relay with Camdyn Kay, Gehl and Leitzen that claimed the Drake Relays and the Iowa Class 4A state championships. O’Brien also ran on Hempstead’s distance medley with Emily Klein, Emma Hilkin and Leitzen that finished fifth at state this spring and second a year earlier.
Drake volleyball reaches NIVC quarterfinals — The Drake University volleyball team, which features former Dubuque Hempstead and Dyersville Beckman Catholic star Jada Wills, won its first two matches in the NIVC Tournament and will host the University of Pacific in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Wills contributed a dozen digs in a three-set win over Grand Canyon on Monday in Wichita, Kan. Drake improved to 28-7 overall with its second-ever postseason win.
On Sunday, the Bulldogs edged Weber State, 3-2, in the first round of the tournament. Wills led the defensive effort with 24 digs.
McDonnell honored for academics — For the second straight season, Loras women’s soccer standout Payton McDonnell earned a spot on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-American team. The senior from Arlington Heights, Ill., made the first team this fall after landing on the third team as a junior. She joined former teammate Brynn Jacobi as a two-time recipient.
McDonnell also collected first-team all-America honors from the United Soccer Coaches this fall after earning second-team honors in 2021. With 21 assists, McDonnell led all of NCAA Division III for the second straight season. She finished her career with a program-record 73 assists.
Loras’ Liegel honored by A-R-C — Loras College’s Shane Liegel, the NCAA Division III No. 3-ranked 184 pounder, earned the American Rivers Conference wrestler of the week award for the third time this season and the seventh time in his career on Monday. The Spring Green, Wis., native stayed unbeaten in 2022-23 with his 11th straight win to start the season as he defeated No. 2 Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann, of Augsburg University, via a 15-3 major decision on Thursday.
Loras’ Gillmore feted — Loras’ Caden Gillmore landed his second A-R-C men’s swimmer of the week award of the season on Monday. At the Wheaton Invitational, the freshman from Greely, Colo., took 13th in the 500-yard freestyle, 14th in the 200-yard butterfly and 20th in the 100-yard butterfly. He set career-best times in all three events.
Clarke signs Senior’s Lewis — Jenna Lewis became the second Dubuque Senior volleyball standout to sign with Clarke University this fall. Lewis, a setter for the Rams, earned all-Mississippi Valley Conference accolades while reaching 1,000 career assists and sporting a 3.2 GPA off the court.
Lewis joins fellow Senior volleyball player Maya Watters in signing with the Pride.
Clarke earns sportsmanship award — For its display of the NAIA’s Five Core Character Values of Integrity, Respect, Responsibility, Sportsmanship & Servant Leadership, the Clarke women’s cross country team earned the Musco Team Sportsmanship Award, the Heart of America Athletic Conference announced.
Teams are nominated by athletics administrators, game officials, coaches, student-athletes and fans.
