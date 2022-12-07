State Track 2022
Hempstead’s Brooke O’Brien runs her leg of the 4x800 meter relay at the Iowa state meet in Des Moines. O’Brien recently signed to run at Northern Iowa.

 Stephen Gassman

A two-time state cross country champion from Dubuque Hempstead will continue her distance running career at the University of Northern Iowa next fall.

Brooke O’Brien, a senior who scored valuable points the past two seasons at the Iowa Class 4A state meet in Fort Dodge, signed with the Panthers this week.

