The Central Iowa Metro League has pretty much dominated the Iowa Class 4A state baseball tournament, winning all but three state championships in the last 25 seasons.
With four teams seeded in the top five this week, that trend might be expected to continue. But, you probably shouldn’t overlook a group that looks an awful lot like a CIML team.
Third-seeded Dubuque Hempstead meets Mississippi Valley Conference rival Iowa City High at 4:30 p.m. today in the quarterfinals at Principal Park in Des Moines. The Mustangs have size and athleticism, they score runs in bunches and pitch very well —the calling cards of many CIML powerhouse programs from the past quarter century.
“We have a pretty big, physical team that reminds me a lot of the (West Des Moines) Valley and Johnston teams we’ve run into in the past down at state,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “I think if this team played in that league this year, we could hang with them. It’d just be a matter of who was on the bump on that particular day.”
Hempstead enters the state tournament with a whopping .371 batting average, tops in Class 4A and tied with Class 3A Centerville for the fourth-best in the state regardless of class. The Mustangs have scored 142 runs during a 15-1 run to the state tournament. Through two postseason games, every starter has at least one hit and seven different Mustangs have driven in at least one run.
“There’s really no one spot in our lineup that has to carry us, so guys don’t have to try to do too much,” Rapp said. “We never feel as though, if you get past a certain spot in our lineup, we’ll have to wait two or three innings before we have a chance to score again. Every spot in the lineup has risen to the occasion at one point or another during the season.”
And they love to compete. Even in practice, where they simulate game action with an exercise called “21 Outs.”
“When we get down to the last couple of outs, it gets really competitive, and it does feel like a real game,” said utility man Trey Schaber, who ranks fourth on the team with a .433 batting average and is tied for third with 14 RBIs. “It’s a great environment, and it definitely gets us ready for in-game situations. I think it makes us a better team to be that competitive every day in practice.
“Everyone in our lineup, 1 through 9, can hit the ball well to the gaps, and they all play their positions well. But the thing is, we have a bunch of guys on the bench who can come in and get it done, too. Right now, we’re all locked in and ready to go.”
While the Hempstead offense has garnered much of the attention this summer, the pitching staff has held its own with a 3.04 ERA and only 59 runs allowed. Andrue Henry, today’s projected starter, leads the way with a 5-0 record, 0.84 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 innings, while Logan Runde has gone 3-0 with a 3.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. Henry earned both decisions in the substate victories.
“In baseball, the offense will always get most of the attention because it’s the most exciting part of the game, but our pitching staff deserves a lot of credit for the work it’s done,” Hempstead catcher George Sherlock said. “Andrue and Logan throw hard, and they have really good offspeed stuff to keep hitters off balance. We have a lot of guys who would have gotten a lot of innings if we had a normal season, and they’re effective, too.
“A lot of our pitching success has to do with how Coach Rapp and Coach (Matt) Cooksley teach how to pitch and how they teach me, as a catcher, to call a game.”
The Mustangs will be making the 14th trip to state in program history and the first since the 2014 squad reached the semifinals. And they persevered through a season that always felt a little odd with the COVID-19 pandemic looming so large, and the eyes of the nation on Iowa as the first state to return to high school competition.
“I don’t think it will completely sink in until we actually get down there,” said third baseman Zach Sabers, the second-leading hitter on the team at .442. “There are times I still can’t believe we’re going. The program has had a few rough years lately, so it feels really good to make it back and do something for the school.
“We all knew we had something special with this team, but we couldn’t take anything for granted because of the virus. We always wanted to make the most of the opportunities we were given. We’re still not done yet.”