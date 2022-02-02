Tom Kramer figured second place would be a pretty good day for the Dubuque Wahlert boys bowling team at the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division tournament on Thursday.
Then the Golden Eagles got consistency up and down the lineup, rolled a 3,034 for their highest number of the season and upset favored Cedar Falls by 46 pins to win the championship.
“We went down there, started throwing strikes and just caught fire,” said Kramer, Wahlert’s coach and a Dubuque Bowling Association Hall of Famer. “Everyone chipped in. Nobody had a bad day. Add ’em all up, and we ended up on top.
“It’s been quite a while since we shot 3,000, so it’s just huge for these guys’ confidence, especially with districts right around the corner. We have a senior-laden team that’s been around for a few years, and now they have the confidence that they can go out and put up a big number.”
Will Kamentz won the individual title with a 258-265—523, followed by Nick Splinter (180-245— 425), Caden Bainbridge (201- 202—403), Brendon Poirier (190-179—369) and Carter Hancock (178-134—312).
“The biggest thing we gained from last week is that feeling of confidence,” Kamentz said. “We came into this season not knowing who our sixth bowler would be, but we know we can put together a good score, no matter what.
“On a personal level, it was rewarding to see all the work I’ve done with the coaches here at Wahlert and (former professional bowler) Mark Baker in the last couple of years pay off in terms of a really good score.”
The Eagles built on the confidence from winning the divisional title on Tuesday, when they defeated West Delaware, 2,862-2,740, in a non-conference match at Cherry Lanes. Wahlert wraps up the regular season with matches against Cedar Falls and Western Dubuque on the next two Fridays before hosting an Iowa Class 1A regional on Feb. 15 at Cherry Lanes.
“I think winning the divisional meet makes us want it that much more,” Splinter said. “We aren’t satisfied yet. We want to make it to state. We’ve come pretty close the last couple of years, and now I feel like it’s our turn to make a push. It gives us the confidence that we can do it if we keep working hard.
“As much as I want to say it surprised me that we won the divisional meet, it honestly didn’t. I know each and every one of my teammates is capable of putting up a good score. We went out, had faith in each other, had fun and ended up bowling great.”
In Tuesday’s victory over West Delaware, Kamentz led the way with a 226-237—463, followed by Splinter (392), Aaron Kluesner (380), Brevin Hawkinson (355) and Brendon Poirier (325), while Caden Bainbridge’s 313 did not factor in the scoring. Wahlert rolled Baker games of 245, 191, 179, 172 and 160.
Kaleb Sickels led West Delaware with a 403, followed by Louis Shontz (394), Dominic Rave-Olsen (335), Landon Letts (334) and Saul Hernandez (316), while Brady Hartke’s 300 did not factor in the scoring. The Hawks rolled Baker games of 191, 168, 204, 226 and 169.
Wahlert also won the girls match, 2,332-2,244.
Kenna Wolbers led the Eagles with a 324, followed by Alaina Stecklein (319), Natalie Kelzer (309), Katelyn Vaassen (291) and Jamie Vondra (276), while Ava Anderson’s 259 did not count. Wahlert shot Baker games of 116, 191, 148, 180 and 178 to erase a 46-pin deficit after individuals.
Jasmine Ibarra led the Hawks with a 343, followed by Alexus Riley (335), Lydia Heims (334), Katelyn Scott (308) and Mia Cuevas (246), while Amelia Schneider’s 237 did not factor in the scoring. West Delaware shot Baker games of 147, 131, 126, 126 and 148.