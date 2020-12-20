DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The names keep changing, but the result remains the same.
In what’s been the definition of a one-sided rivalry game since 2009, Cascade continues to fluster Dubuque County neighbor Dyersville Beckman even with a revamped lineup.
Ally Hoffman scored a game-high 18 points and Alyssa Lux added 17 as the Cougars held off the Trailblazers, 47-35, on Saturday at Beckman High School for their 17th straight win in the annual series.
“Ally’s done a good job the last few games really settling in as that game leader,” Cascade interim coach Ernie Bolibaugh said. “Taking over late in games. She’s continuing to improve in that leadership role and we need that with this group.”
Hoffman, a junior guard, is the lone returning starter from last year’s state semifinalist team. Taking on more of a leadership role, she scored seven points in the fourth quarter as the Cougars (6-3) went on a 13-7 run in the final period to sink the Blazers (3-5).
“Obviously I’ve had to step up since we lost so many starters,” Hoffman said. “This year, I’m just trying to make sure everyone stays focused at practice and is working hard. Alyssa does a great job for us, too.”
Beckman came out in a 2-1-2 defense, but Lux drilled a 3 right away against that. Hoffman and Lux scored baskets in transition to push the lead to 9-0 before the Blazers got anything going.
Lux, a sharpshooting sophomore guard, averages 17.6 points per game this season and ranks 26th in all of Iowa in scoring this winter.
“She’s filling that role well, being a scorer for us,” Bolibaugh said. “We still need her to work on her defense, but we all do. She’s that consistent scorer for us and that really opens up a lot for us. It’s starting to come together.”
Lauren Osterhaus’ trey capped a 10-3 run for Beckman spanning the first and second quarters, cutting Cascade’s advantage to 12-10. However, Cascade wouldn’t allow another basket in the frame behind an 11-3 run where the Cougars held Beckman to 1-for-15 shooting from the field in the quarter.
Lux and Megan Smith each hit triples during the run as the Cougars took a 23-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“In practice we’re always doing shooting drills,” Hoffman said. “(Coach Mike) Sconsa always had us doing shooting drills, and we’re trying to make practices as normal as we can since he’s not there. We’re really working on our shots and you can see we’re getting better.”
After Hoffman’s 3 opened the third quarter, Beckman started heating up to make it a game heading to the fourth. Lil McDermott and Osterhaus hit consecutive 3s to cap a 10-0 run that cut Cascade’s lead to 28-23 at the 3:05 mark, but Hoffman scored and Lux sank free throws to answer.
Kennedy Arens drilled a trey to pull the Blazers within 32-28 late in the third, but Lux grabbed a steal and hit the layup to keep the lead at six entering the fourth. Hoffman added another triple in the fourth as the Cougars pulled away.
“We just need to stop and score,” Hoffman said. “They were physical underneath and we did a good job with our boards. Grabbing rebounds helped us finish it off.”
Arens and Osterhaus led Beckman with 10 points apiece.