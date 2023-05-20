DES MOINES — Once again, Cohen Pfohl saved his best until the end.
This time, his very best.
The Dubuque Senior thrower reached last month’s Drake Relays with a then career-best toss of 54-5 ¾ on the final night of qualifying. His final toss on his home turf at Dalzell Field of 56-5 ¾ surpassed that mark in a state-qualifying event on May 11.
Recommended for you
His final prep throw cemented him as a state champion on Friday.
“I like to keep everyone on the edge of their seat,” said Pfohl smiling from ear to ear after winning the Class 4A shot put competition on Friday at Drake Stadium. “I’m on the moon right now. I’m so happy. I’ve never been so ecstatic. This is definitely my best sporting moment ever.”
Pfohl, whose state-qualifying throw placed him as the top seed entering Friday’s event, believed all along he could stand atop the podium inside the Blue Oval.
“It might be a big claim, but I think I can win it,” Pfohl said at the May 11 state qualifier.
Mission accomplished.
Pfohl launched his third throw 56-1 ¼, which would have been good enough to win gold. His sixth and final toss was his best ever as a Ram, landing at 57 feet 5 inches.
“I just wanted to give it my all. I knew it was my last throw of the season, and I just put it out there,” Pfohl said. “It does feel amazing knowing that I hit a (personal record) on my last throw.”
At last year’s state meet, Pfohl placed 23rd and reached a distance of only 43-1. He placed fifth among all athletes in April’s Drake Relays at 54-3 ¼. Now, he’s a state champion at 57-5.
“I’ve thrown on the weekends by myself, always throwing, never wasting a day and constantly doing drills,” Pfohl said. “It all just came together right there.”
Pfohl, who shined on the gridiron for Senior, is committed to play offensive tackle next year at UW-Platteville. He’s been pondering adding to that workload for quite some time.
Friday’s championship effort may have made that decision a little easier.
“I’ve kind of decided I’m throwing,” Pfohl said. “I love football, I love the team aspect, but throwing is the most fun for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.