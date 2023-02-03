Matt Connolly took his match nearly to the wire, but got every bonus point possible.

Loras’ Connolly, a former state qualifier from Dubuque Senior, pinned the University of Dubuque’s Thomas McCreadie in 6 minutes and 45 seconds at 165 pounds, and Shane Liegel added a pin at 184 as the Duhawks beat the crosstown rival Spartans, 27-15, on Friday night at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.