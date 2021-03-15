Cascade, Iowa, native Bryce Simon went 4-for-6 with three RBIs on Sunday to lead the Clarke University baseball team to a 9-4, 9-3 doubleheader sweep of Park at Peosta, Iowa.
The Pride improved to 13-6, 4-0 in the Heart of America Conference.
In the opener, Donovyn Curiel, Peter Torres, Simon and Tavan Shahidi each collected a pair of hits and combined to drive in eight runs in support of winning pitcher Carsie Walker. Peter Torres, Simon and Shahidi hit home runs, and Hempstead grad Connor Crabill pitched a scoreless inning of relief.
Simon added two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs in the second game, while Travis McFarland drove in three runs. Tayden Patterson, a left-handed pitcher who prepped at River Ridge (Ill.) High School, scattered eight hits and allowed three runs in five innings to pick up the pitching win.
Loras 16-3, Illinois College 6-2 — At Jacksonville, Ill.: Luke Fennelly had three hits, and Max Cullen, Bill Luzzo, Ryan Wohlers and Dakota Church added two each in the opener. Cullen and Alex Kelsch homered and eight pitchers combined for the win. In the second game, Senior grad Erik Edminster allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings to earn the pitching win.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Clarke 16, Morningside 2 — At Clarke: Tucker LaBelle scored six goals, and Caleb Zeiefel added five to pace the Pride.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Clarke 18, Morningside 3 — At Clarke: Emily Moran scored five goals, and Alyssa Humphrey, Jocelyn Lawrence and Lindsey Wanaski added hat tricks in the Pride’s romp.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
North Park 2-5, Loras 1-4 — At Chicago: Taylor Donnell had two hits in each game for the Duhawks, who fell to 0-4.
MEN’S TENNIS
Loras 9, Wisconsin Lutheran 0 — At Hartland, Wis.: Kevin Bloomquist won at No. 1 singles and doubles to lead Loras.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Loras 7, Wisconsin Lutheran 2 — At Hartland, Wis.: Wahlert grad Audrey Hinz won at No. 1 singles and doubles in Loras’ win.