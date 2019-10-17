PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Now, Katie Jones truly knows the sentiment from the old axiom “blood, sweat and tears.” Midway through Set 3 of Wednesday’s match against the University of Dubuque, the UW-Platteville starting middle took a spike to the face. Her ensuing bloody nose forced her to miss the remainder of that game. But on this night, the Pioneers’ homecoming night, no adversity — not even a nosebleed — was going to hold down UW-P. Jones tied for a team-high 11 kills as the Pioneers rallied from a slow start to win a five-set thriller over the Spartans, 12-25, 25-15, 26-24, 22-25 and 15-13, in a packed Williams Fieldhouse. “We really stayed true to our mission, using all of our tools,” said Jones, a senior from Delavan, Wis. “We stayed true to our goals and focused on what’s ahead of us, not what’s behind us.” Platteville had a rough start to the match to say the least. The Spartans (14-9) opened with a 5-0 lead, and despite Jones and Lita Solbrig’s block cutting the Pioneers’ deficit to 16-12, UD’s Grace Strawser stepped back to serve the final eight points of Set 1 to give the Spartans an easy opening victory. The Pioneers (14-6) returned the favor with a convincing win in Set 2, with a pair of Jones kills pushing her team’s lead to 18-11, and Platteville closed the frame on a three-point rally to tie the match at a set apiece. From there, each point seemingly became a drawn out grind. Jones exited the third set with her team trailing, 19-17. The Pioneers then rallied from a 23-19 deficit to tie Set 3 at 24-all, then clinched a 2-1 lead on Katie Asche’s block and C.J. Johnson’s kill. “We just have great leaders on the court right now who help the team stay composed and stay aggressive,” said Platteville coach Samantha Birkicht. “Even those times when we were losing, we never stopped being aggressive with our swings and our serves and that’s just what I want to see. There are going to be times where the points don’t go our way, but as long as we’re playing hard and making eye contact with one another, we can work our way out of funks.” UD then used another strong start to Set 5. Platteville rallied to tie the tiebreaker at 10-all before back-to-back Spartan errors gave the Pioneers a 12-10 lead. Jones’ block followed by Hailey Youngren’s kill pushed UW-P to match point, 14-11, and Asche ended it three plays later on a kill off the UD block off of serve receive. “It all comes down to confidence, I think,” said Spartans coach April Elsbernd, adding that her team was missing two starters due to injury. “When we’re on, we’re really on. We’ve been working to maintain that level of confidence regardless of whether we’re scoring or not. We saw a lot of good things tonight, especially with some of our kids hurt. It was a really good match in a lot of ways.” Olivia Kudronowicz finished with 11 kills and Asche had 10 for Platteville, with Johnson leading the team with 25 assists. Wright had a match-high 21 kills and Kendra Witte 12 for UD. “Playing with a bloody nose, that’s never happened before,” Jones said, laughing. “Playing in front of this crowd, this atmosphere, this will go down as my favorite match of the year.”
