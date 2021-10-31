If the University of Dubuque football team could have just hit the reset button, this may have been a different outcome.
Coe scored on its first three possessions of the game and a disastrous start by the Spartans became too big of a hole to climb out of, as the Kohawks handed Dubuque its second straight conference loss, 34-27, on Saturday at Chalmers Field.
The visitors marched 65 yards on six plays on the game’s first drive, which ended with American Rivers Conference rushing and touchdown leader Alphonso Soko’s 1-yard score.
UD (5-3, 4-2 A-R-C) fumbled on its first play of the ensuing possession, giving the Kohawks (6-2, 4-2) the ball back on the Spartans’ 14-yard line. Soko took the very next snap into the end zone for a 13-0 lead just 2:44 into the game.
Things got worse for the Spartans.
“It just so seemed like the first quarter was a nightmare,” UD coach Stan Zweifel said. “I said a couple weeks ago that we haven’t played clean in a game yet and we still haven’t. I’m very disappointed, obviously.”
After a punt by UD, Coe quarterback Nick Casey snuck across the goal line on fourth-and-2 to put his team up, 20-0, with 3:29 still to go in the opening quarter.
Tyler Geiman’s conference leading and school-record tying eighth interception of the season early in the second quarter sparked UD. Quarterback Jacob Keller then capped off a 12-play drive with a 3-yard TD sneak that cut the deficit to 20-6 and gave the Spartans life heading into the break.
The Spartans got within 20-13 at 8:38 of the third on an 82-yard touchdown pass from Keller to DaMon Street, but Coe countered immediately with a six-play, 66-yard scoring drive.
“(Geiman’s) interception did seem to spark us a little bit,” Zweifel said. “I’m proud of how they hung in there and played, but, yeah, it’s tough right now.”
Soko added his third rushing score of the game to make it 34-13 seconds into the final quarter.
Keller, who led UD with 299 yards passing and three touchdowns, connected with tight end Karletty Faamatuainu on scoring passes of 10 and 2 yards on consecutive drives to get within 34-27 late in the fourth, but time was not in the Spartans’ favor and they couldn’t climb back.
“There were some good things to take out of the game, but you can only take so much when you lose, and that’s the bottom line, we lost today,” Zweifel said.
Current Western Dubuque head football coach and UD alum Justin Penner was presented at halftime with the Jerry Petitgoue Award, given annually to alumni who represent excellence in coaching. Petitgoue is a Spartan alum and current hall of fame boys basketball coach at Cuba City, Wis., leading them to three state titles.