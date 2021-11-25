A second-half surge helped the Loras men’s basketball team remain undefeated and start conference play out on the right foot.
The Duhawks outscored Simpson by 20 points in the final 20 minutes to break the game wide open en route to an 83-57 victory Tuesday at the Loras Athletic & Wellness Center.
Cole Navigato’s double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds paced Loras (4-0, 1-0 American Rivers Conference). Rowan McGowen added 19 points, Ali Sabet 13 and Jake Healy 10.
Wartburg 77, Dubuque 73 — At Stoltz Center: Peter Ragen scored 17 points and Brock Simon added 16 points, but the Spartans (2-2, 0-1 A-R-C) dropped their conference opener on Tuesday to the Knights (5-0, 1-0).
Peru State 92, Clarke 89 — At Peru, Neb.: Jacob Fierst scored 28 points, Keith Johnson added 18 points and Jordan Lake chipped in 14, but the Pride (4-5, 0-1 Heart of America Conference) couldn’t find enough defensive stops Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
River Ridge 61, Fennimore 43 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves recovered from a 10-point deficit in the second half to earn head coach Tom Neises his 400th career victory Tuesday.
Shullsburg 53, Warren (Ill.) 51 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Heath Poppy dropped 23 points as the Miners held on to collect coach Zach Wedige his first varsity victory Tuesday.
Benton 55, Pecatonica 47 — At Benton, Wis.: Rex Blaine dropped 22 points and Chad Haffele added 13 as the Zephyrs held back Pecatonica on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue 67, North Cedar 34 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Ka’Lynn Deshaw and Kalesia Deshaw led the Comets with 20 points apiece on Tuesday.
Dyersville Beckman 51, Independence 30 — At Independence, Iowa: Lil McDermott scored 12 points, Shelby Pirc 11, and Lauren Osterhaus 10, as the Trailblazers won their season opener Tuesday.
Bellevue Marquette 43, Easton Valley 39 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Elise Kilburg scored 13 points, Holly Beauchamp added 10 and Megan Kremer had 13 rebounds as the Mohawks won their opener Tuesday night.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 42, Freeport Aquin 35 — At Dakota, Ill.: Sydney Driscoll scored 14 points and Mickayla Bass added 13 as the Wildcats picked up a win Tuesday at the Dakota tournament.