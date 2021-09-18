PURDUE (2-0) at No. 12 NOTRE DAME (2-0)
Kickoff — 1:30 p.m.
TV — NBC
Radio — KCRD-FM 98.3
Series record — Notre Dame leads, 58-26-2.
Last meeting — Notre Dame won, 30-14, on Sept. 13, 2014
Outlook — Coach Brian Kelly’s next victory will tie Knute Rockne with 105 victories, the most in Notre Dame history. Kelly, who is 5-0 versus Purdue, opened his Notre Dame career with a 23-12 victory over the visiting Boilermakers on Sept. 4, 2010. His last victory over Purdue was a 30-14 triumph at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sept. 13, 2014. The Irish have won the last seven since a 33-19 Purdue victory in 2007 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Irish QB Jack Coan has thrown for 605 yards and six TDs but been sacked 10 times.
ST. THOMAS (1-0) at No. 18 NORTHERN IOWA (1-1)
Kickoff — 4 p.m.
TV — ESPN3
Last meeting — Tie, 6-6, in 1927
Last week — Northern Iowa won at Sacramento State, 34-16; St. Thomas won at Michigan Tech, 12-9.
Outlook — Northern Iowa’s offense exploded for 27 points in the third quarter of last week’s game behind new quarterback Theo Day, who entered at halftime, completed 6 of 11 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers’ defense forced six turnovers, the program’s most in a game since 2002 against NCAA Division II Central State. St. Thomas is making its FCS debut this season after finishing as Division III runner-up in 2012 and 2015. The Tommies, who now compete in the Pioneer League with Drake, won the Minnesota Conference championship in seven of the last 10 seasons. Former Dubuque Senior standout Sam Schnee, listed No. 2 at one of the three wide receiver positions, has four catches for 47 yards this season for the Panthers.
CLARKE (0-3) at BENEDICTINE (1-2)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Livestream — heartconferencenetwork.com/benedictine/
Last week — Clarke lost at home to Central Methodist, 31-16; Benedictine lost at Peru State, 45-21.
Outlook — The Pride are 0-2 against Benedictine all-time, but the Ravens enter today’s game on a two-game losing streak. Benedictine allowed 390 yards of offense and 25 first downs on 71 plays in last week’s defeat. Clarke used a balanced attack last week (150 passing yards, 139 rushing yards), but couldn’t climb out of an early 14-point deficit. Garrett Eagan ran for 87 yards and a touchdown for the Pride last week, and defensive back Kenneth Spaight now has three interceptions in the last two games after recording a pair of picks last week. The Ravens have allowed an average of 374 yards of offense per game this season, so this could be a week for the Clarke offense to get on track.
DUBUQUE (1-1) at LUTHER (0-2)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Radio — The River-FM 101.1
Last meeting — Dubuque won, 69-14, on Oct. 26, 2019
Last week — Dubuque lost to UW-La Crosse, 38-7, on the road; Luther lost, 19-7, to St. Olaf at home
Outlook — Dubuque’s offense looks to rebound after being stymied last week in a loss to UW-La Crosse. Since putting up 28 first-half points in the season opener, the Spartans have managed just nine in their last six quarters. Look for quarterback Jacob Keller to have a breakout game against a Norse defense that is allowing 32 points per game so far and get the Spartan offense rolling once again.
BUENA VISTA (1-1) at LORAS (0-2)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Last meeting — Loras won, 40-39 in overtime, on Oct. 26, 2019
Last week — Loras lost to UW-Eau Claire, 28-6, at home; Buena Vista won, 58-21, at Northwestern (Minn.).
Outlook — Nagging injuries have plagued the Loras offense early in the season, mainly on the line. As they find some consistency within the lineup, they should be able to put some more points on the scoreboard. Their defense was very solid for three quarters last week against a good UW-Eau-Claire team last week. They will be tested today against the Beavers, who have put up 58 points in each of their two games so far. Don’t expect that many against the Duhawks, but Loras’ offense will need to find its groove to win.
UW-PLATTEVILLE (0-2) AT FRANKLIN COLLEGE (2-0)
Kickoff — 12:30 p.m. in Franklin, Ind.
Radio — WPVL-FM 107.1
Last week — The Pioneers suffered a 28-7 loss to No. 17-ranked Bethel (Minn.). Franklin defeated Rhodes, 36-29.
Outlook — The Pioneers are off to an uncharacteristic start on both sides of the ball. With last week’s loss, UWP is 0-2 for the first-time ever in coach Mike Emendorfer’s 23-year tenure. The bottom line is that both sides of the ball need to play more consistently and efficiently to get into the win column. The offense is averaging a rare 19 points per game, while the offense is giving up an average of 32.5 per contest. The offense was slowed significantly last week against Bethel. The surging Grizzlies are 2-0 for the first time since 2008 and are putting up 35 points per game. The Pioneers need this one to avoid an 0-3 run in non-conference play ahead of their bye week — and then it only gets tougher in the WIAC.