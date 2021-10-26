DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Waiting for this moment for one year, the Dyersville Beckman volleyball program couldn’t wait to put it behind them.
So, the Trailblazers did exactly that in a brisk 65 minutes.
Following an unexpected elimination at home in the regional semifinals last fall, the Iowa Class 2A No. 7-ranked Blazers were determined to not let that go down again on Monday night, sweeping past West Branch, 25-13, 25-21, 25-13, in a 2A Region 7 semifinal at Beckman High School.
“I think we all remembered last year and it ending here, and it’s emotional playing on our home court for the last time,” said Beckman senior outside hitter Kam Klas. “Ending it here last year was not what we wanted and that was definitely motivation tonight.”
Kiersten Schmitt delivered nine kills and 11 digs, while Leah Wessels provided 27 assists, nine digs and five kills as the Blazers (32-11) advanced to Wednesday’s regional final against No. 8 Wapsie Valley (25-11) at Independence High School.
“I think we were all so excited to just get out here and play,” Schmitt said. “You could really tell by the energy we brought in the very first point of the game. At the end, we were all saying how we have one more game to reach our biggest goal. It’s state.”
Beckman clearly wouldn’t be denied, and was impressive in a team effort. Olivia Hogan had 27 digs for the Blazers, while Klas added 13 digs, three kills and three aces. Jenna Lansing finished with eight kills, while Shelby Pirc had four and Lauren Osterhaus chipped in three.
“You definitely knew this was a round they wanted to win,” Beckman coach Todd Troutman said. “But we reminded them, we still have at least one more big step. We can’t celebrate this too much. We have to get ready for the regional finals and that’s not where we want to finish. You could tell losing on their home floor last year was on their mind and they didn’t want that to happen again.”
The Blazers took a 4-0 lead in the opening set and never trailed. Klas sandwiched a block with a pair of kills, then Schmitt dropped the hammer with a pair of big hits to push the lead to 19-11. Lansing’s pretty ace serve put Beckman on set point, then Pirc capped it with a strong smash for the 25-13 victory.
“I go in spurts,” Klas said of her hitting. “I was having a good night and it felt good.”
West Branch (21-14) made the Blazers work for it in the second set, holding an early lead twice and extending Beckman on multiple points. Osterhaus and Lansing pushed out the lead with kills, then Schmitt joined in for another huge swing. The Bears rallied within 23-20, but a Klas ace and a West Branch hitting error closed out the 25-21 win.
“I think we were all on our A-game tonight and we really wanted it,” Schmitt said. “Our energy was high and we were all locked in.”
The Bears again broke out to a 4-1 lead in the third set looking to extend the match, but Beckman responded with a back-breaking 16-4 run. Schmitt’s back-to-back aces wrapped up a small measure of redemption for the Blazers after last year’s stumble.
“I thought our offense ran pretty well,” Troutman said. “They started throwing their serve at Kiersten and she struggled a little bit early, but once she locked it in passing-wise we got it to our weapons. That was the key. We passed the ball much better and served aggressively.”