MANCHESTER, Iowa — Padraig Gallagher wasn’t having any of it.
Every time Waukon made a push during the Iowa Class 2A District 7 final on Tuesday night, the Dyersville Beckman sharpshooter torched the nets to turn the Indians away.
Gallagher made 11 of 16 shot attempts for a game-high 27 points, including four 3-pointers that all came with Waukon on their heels, as the Trailblazers claimed a district championship with a 55-49 victory at West Delaware High School.
“The guys found Paddy and screened for him,” Beckman coach Michael Molony said. “At the end of the day, it was a total team effort. The confidence was oozing from him and we fed off it all night.”
Jack Gehling scored 11 points and Jacob Hermsen added 10 as Beckman (15-7) advanced to Saturday night’s Substate 4 championship game at against No. 9 West Branch (19-2) at a site to be determined with a trip to the Iowa state tournament on the line. The Blazers have reached Des Moines on five occasions, with the last coming in 2007.
“I saw them on film one time, and they play zone,” Molony said of West Branch. “But we were so focused on this game and considering where we’ve come from with all the adversity this year, we couldn’t have a stumble. We’re happy to be at substate. We’ve probably been there as much as any team in our class the last 20 years, and we just want to get over the hump.”
Beckman has come a long way since losing all-state point guard Mason White and his 20 points per game back in December due to a torn ACL. After a 7-0 start with White, the Blazers have gone 8-7 since as the players continue to band together and find that right balance with the standout talent on the bench.
“We’ve seen how much he’s put into the program,” Gallagher said. “To us, seeing him go down was just that much more motivational to try to get to state for him. We’ve been working our butts off to get there, and now we’re one game away.”
Gallagher’s hot start got the Blazers out to a quick lead. The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard drilled a 3, then followed with a tough drive to the rim before Hermsen’s bucket to give Beckman an 11-3 lead. The Indians (15-6) answered with a 10-5 run before Gallagher’s drive for a deuce gave the Blazers an 18-13 lead to close the first.
Waukon dialed up the physicality in the second quarter, and that led to six Beckman turnovers that powered a 17-10 run as the Indians staked to a 30-28 lead at halftime.
“It was just toughness,” Gallagher said. “They won state football, so they’re big and tough. Our whole goal was to box out, rebound, and stay in control. Their whole game is to get you out of control, and we did a good job in the second half staying in control.”
The Blazers sure did, and Gallagher was in the driver’s seat. He scored 10 points in the third quarter as Beckman changed the game with an 18-9 spurt. Gallagher sank a runner in the lane, a jumper and a trey in succession and then capped it with 1:12 to play in the period with a deep 3 for a 46-36 advantage.
“We knew the talent was there,” Molony said. “Being a sophomore, he’s learning to find his role. It took a little bit of time because we knew we’d be having Mason there for a long time. We just told them to be patient, because this will lead to some great things. Paddy is realizing his talent with all of the work he puts in. It was going to click.”
Lincoln Snitker’s putback pulled the Indians within 46-43 with 6:24 to play, but Beckman wouldn’t let them get any closer. Gallagher dropped another trey and a floater in the lane as the Blazers sealed it by holding Waukon to 4-for-20 shooting from the field in the fourth quarter.
“I put a lot into my game, and it just came tonight I guess,” Gallagher said. “This feels really good.”