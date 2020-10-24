MANCHESTER, Iowa — The defending Iowa Class 3A state football champions have relinquished their crown, but not without a fight.
Midway through the third quarter Friday night, Western Dubuque made it a one-score game against West Delaware in their Iowa Class 3A second-round playoff game. If the Hawks were going to eliminate the champs, it was going to take a powerful final blow.
West Delaware delivered just that with its unrelenting rushing attack.
The Hawks scored the final 27 points of the contest, led by a ground game of quarterback Jared Voss and running back Wyatt Voelker. Voss finished with 21 carries for 221 yards and five touchdowns, while Voelker added 24 carries for 125 yards and two scores as the Hawks ended the Bobcats’ season, 55-20, at Brown Field.
“That’s a phenomenal job, and their coach had those guys ready to go,” Bobcats coach Justin Penner said. “Credit to them for getting the job done.”
While the first 2½ quarters looked like the game would be different than the Hawks’ 49-14 rout of the Bobcats in Week 6, West Delaware’s dominant performance down the stretch ended up matching its 35-point victory from earlier in the season. The Hawks (9-1) advanced to the third round next Friday night against an opponent to be determined, as updated pairings are released today at noon. Western Dubuque closed its season at 5-4.
“What they do really well is get you in the double-tight sets, trip-sets and spread you really thin,” Penner said. “Then the quarterback run game really is tough. I thought our defensive coaching staff did a really good job initially finding answers, but ultimately they were just a bit too much for us.”
Tommy DeSollar led the Bobcats with 11 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown. The senior wide receiver closed his career with a strong final year with 990 yards. He entered the game as the state’s second-leading receiver. Senior quarterback Garrett Baumhover entered the game as the state’s top passer and added 205 yards through the air to close with 2,202 yards.
Those seniors played a huge role in the Bobcats’ success this season, after Western Dubuque graduated much of the lineup that won it all last fall.
“They had to answer very difficult questions about what they learned from last year’s seniors,” Penner said. “To be honest with you, I was very defensive with this group of guys because they had to answer such questions and I had a chip on my shoulder for them. I really wanted them to prove that they were every bit a part of it, with all due respect to our seniors last year. What our seniors accomplished, they contributed so much to this program and we’re going to miss them.”
Jacob Butcher finished with 16 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns for the Bobcats, and his 4-yard TD plunge cut the Hawks’ lead to 28-20 with 6:04 left in the third quarter. But it was all West Delaware from there.