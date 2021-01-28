The time is just right for Kevin Bowman to step away. That doesn’t mean Maquoketa football and the game in general won’t miss him.
Bowman, who led the Cardinals’ program to heights never before seen, announced this week that he is stepping down from his position after 15 seasons in charge and more than three decades in education at his alma mater.
“Thirty-three years is a long time, but it’s just perfect timing,” said Bowman, who led Maquoketa to a 63-79 record in his tenure, including six of the program’s eight all-time playoff appearances.
“I’m hoping my wife can handle it. That’s my biggest fear,” he added.
Bowman’s last season may have been the most trying and helped lead to his decision. The Cardinals went 2-4 this season after having their opener delayed 10 days because of a coronavirus issue within the program. Bowman found himself battling the virus himself a week after the season ended, and his father, Hugh, passed away from complications from COVID-19 shortly after Bowman recovered.
Bowman plans to retire from education next year after spending the last 17 years as an assistant principal.
The biggest thing he will miss, he said, is building relationships with students and athletes alike. But he still plans to be around the program in some capacity.
“Maquoketa football has always been special to me,” he said. “I’m the youngest of five boys, my oldest brother is 14 years older than me and we were all football players. So for me, as soon as I could walk I was going to Maquoketa football games, and I still want to support the program as much as possible and do what I can.
“I hope (the program) is going to rise. I think that’s what we all want as parents, is that we want our kids to have a better life than us, and I want the next coach to have more success than I did. It’s been a struggle a times, but we also had fabulous — what, six out of the seven years we qualified (for the playoffs) — and did some things that had never happened before at Maquoketa. Pros and cons. But I want success for the next person.”
But, he’s also going to enjoy his free time as much as he can. Even if he doesn’t yet know exactly what he wants to do so after putting roughly 25-30 hours per week into football in the fall.
“I’m sure that something is going to arrive. When one door shuts, another opens. I’m a true believer in that and my faith, so I’m not really worried about it,” Bowman said. “I could use some time off. I hear that fall is a beautiful time of the year. That’s what people comment, that there’s leaves and things to look at.
“I know I’ve got a honey-do list a mile long.”