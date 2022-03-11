Philip Svedeback actually didn’t mind the extra workload Friday night.
The Boston Bruins and Providence College recruit made a season-high 41 saves to lead the USHL Eastern Conference-leading Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 3-1 victory over Madison at Mystique Community Ice Center. Max Montes led the offense with two goals and an assist as Dubuque won its sixth straight game despite being outshot, 42-15.
“It was a lot of work and a lot of shots, but the team actually helped me out a lot tonight,” Svedeback said after earning his 10th victory while lowering his goals against average to 3.20 and raising his save percentage to .903. “They did a great job of getting in shooting lanes so I’d have better angles on shots, which made it a little easier to make saves.
“I kind of like nights like this where you have a lot of shots. You’re always warm, and you’re always in the game instead of waiting for shots. You have to be on your toes in games like this. It can be kind of hard when you go several minutes between seeing shots.”
Svedeback’s previous high for saves came in the season opener, when he made 40 stops in a 3-2 overtime loss against Tri-City at the USHL Fall Classic.
The Saints improved to 30-13-2-3 for 65 to maintain a one-point lead on Chicago for first place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago held off Cedar Rapids, which visits Mystique tonight.
“It was one of those nights when we weren’t on our game, and when you have nights like that, you have to win ugly, and we certainly did,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “They had much better legs than we did, and they did a great job of pinning us back the whole night. Credit to Philip, because he had a great game and gave us a chance to win.,”
Madison used its trademark transition game to open the scoring just 4:13 into the fiirst period. Quinn Finley carried the puck along the left-wing wall on a 2-on-1 and hit a streaking Kyle Kukkonen, who snapped his 18th goal of the season past Svedeback. Casey Severo picked up a secondary assist.
Svedeback denied Severo on a pair of point-blank shots with 11:20 remaining in the second period to keep it a one-goal game. The Saints fed off those stops and potted the equalizer in the next sequence.
Montes moved the puck to Lucas Olvestad at the right point, and the defenseman whistled a shot toward a Mikey Burchill screen. Goaltender Simon Latkoczy failed to control the rebound, and William Hallen quickly fired a shot inside the left post for his sixth goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1.
That line struck again with 1:21 remaining in the second period to give Dubuque its first lead. Latkozcy stopped Montes from the low slot, but Montes gathered his own rebound, changed shooting angles and wristed a shot into the top right corner of the net. Hallen and Burchill assisted on Montes’ 11th goal of the season.
“Both goals came right after we had power plays, so it was important for our line to go out and have good offensive shifts,” Montes said. “It felt good to give us the lead, even though they were outshooting us by a lot.
“Defensively, I thought we did a pretty good job against them, even though they did have a lot of shots. Most of them were from the perimeter, and when Philip needed to make a big save, he stood on his head.”
Montes missed an opportunity at an empty net goal with 1:44 to play in regulation. But he got a second chance just 26 seconds later and hit the net dead-on from his own side of the center red line to give the Saints a 3-1 cushion.
“I was hoping I wouldn’t miss again,” Montes joked. “But it sure felt nice to have a two-goal cushion and a little breathing room against them.”